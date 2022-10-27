EV employment
rate up at 95.5% in July 2022
By
PSA-8
October 27, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Employment Rate (ER) in Eastern Visayas in July 2022 was estimated
at 95.5 percent. This translates to 2.01 million employed persons
out of the 2.11 million persons in the labor force. This was higher
by about 182 thousand employed persons than the 1.83 million
employed persons reported in April 2022. This was also higher by 2.1
percentage points compared with the 93.4 percent ER in July 2021.
The region registered a Labor Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of
65.0 percent in July 2022. This placed the region’s labor force at
2.11 million persons who were either employed or unemployed out of
the estimated 3.24 million population 15 years old and over in July
2022. The 65.0 percent LFPR was higher by 5.0 percentage points than
the LFPR in April 2022 posted at 60.0 percent. This means that the
labor force in July 2022 was stronger by around 161 thousand persons
than the 1.95 million persons in the labor force in April 2022.
Moreover, the LFPR was higher by 4.5 percentage points compared with
the 60.5 LFPR in the same period in 2021.
Eastern Visayas’ unemployment rate has improved at 4.5 percent in
July 2022, lower by 1.5 percentage points compared with the 6.0
percent unemployment rate recorded in April 2022. This was
equivalent to around 96 thousand persons in the labor force who were
unemployed in July 2022, lower by 20 thousand unemployed persons
compared with the 116 thousand unemployed persons in April 2022. The
unemployment rate in July 2022 was also 2.1 percentage points lower
than the unemployment rate in July 2021 at 6.6 percent.
The underemployment rate in Eastern Visayas was posted at 16.0
percent or 322 thousand persons out of the 2.01 million employed
persons in July 2022. The latest underemployment rate has improved
compared with the underemployment rate in July 2021 posted at 27.3
percent. However, it is slightly higher by 1.2 percentage points
than the April 2022 underemployment rate of 14.8 percent.