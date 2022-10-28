Caltex and AMCHAM
foundation donate roofing materials to victims of Super Typhoon
Odette in Southern Leyte
|
Residents
and government officials of Padre Burgos, Macrohon, and Maasin
Southern Leyte express their gratitude for the roofing materials
donated to their communities.
Press Release
October 28, 2022
MAASIN CITY –
Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI) in partnership
with American Chamber Foundation Philippines (AmCham Foundation),
provided roofing materials to 115 beneficiaries in Southern Leyte
who were impacted by Super Typhoon Odette.
Months after Super Typhoon
Odette made landfall in the Philippines in December 2021, homes in
Southern Leyte province are still in need of repair. With the help
of PASAR Foundation who took charge of the distribution of the
construction materials, each family from the city of Padre Burgos,
Macrohon, and Maasin, received 10 corrugated zinc roof sheets and
2kg of roofing nails.
Distribution began on
August 31, 2022 by handing out the construction materials to 46
beneficiary families in Maasin City, 36 beneficiary families in
Padre Burgos and 33 beneficiary families in Macrohon. Residents of
each city attended the turnover ceremony and expressed their
gratitude for the donation to their communities.
“Typhoon recovery can be
challenging, which is why we are always ready to lend a helping hand
in any way we can. We are appreciative that we have partners like
AMCHAM Foundation that assist us in establishing connections with
the communities in need so that we can make these donations,” said
CPI Country Chairman Billy Liu.
Through the Caltex
Biyaheng Pagtulong fuel promo launched earlier this year, Caltex was
able to raise funds to help communities in five other provinces hit
hard by Super Typhoon Odette.