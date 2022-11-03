Samar vegetable
growers thank DAR
|
Thirty-three
agrarian reform beneficiaries from Calbiga, Samar completed the
25 sessions Farm Business School (FBS) initiated by the
Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).
By
JESSA LABAGALA
November 3, 2022
CALBIGA, Samar – A
farmer from Barangay Macaalan in this town thanked the Department of
Agrarian Reform (DAR) for the opportunity to learn the different
aspects of marketing their produce such as planning, recording and
even in planting.
Ricky Antony Cardeno, a
leaseholder, was among the 33 agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB)
members of the Calbiga Vegetable Growers Association (CVGA) who
graduated recently from DAR’s Farm Business School (FBS) after
completing the 25 sessions in seven months.
Cardeno was chosen to
receive the Mountain Mover Award for his active participation,
dedication to his craft and the ability to provide solution when
problem arises.
During their graduation,
Thelma Alfaro, Chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development (PBD)
at the DAR Samar Provincial Office, encouraged the participants of
the FBS to apply what they have learned in order to increase their
income.
FBS, according to the
point person, Kimberly Morillo, is a sub-program under the
Enterprise Development and Economic Support (EDES) of the Agrarian
Reform Beneficiaries Development Sustainability Program (ARBDSP). It
is guided by the principle of learning by doing together, which aims
to improve market access and increase incomes of the farmers, she
added.
Meanwhile, Fe Ocasla,
barangay chairperson of Barangay Macaalan, emphasized to the FBS
graduates that “By sharing what you have learned here will also help
improve the lives of other farmers in our village.”
At the moment, Cardeno
disclosed, crops planted in their garden include eggplant, bell
pepper, hot pepper and bitter gourd (amplaya), as a result from the
market survey they have conducted, which was among the activities
they have learned in FBS.