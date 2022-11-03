Samar vegetable growers thank DAR

News page
Samar vegetable growers
Thirty-three agrarian reform beneficiaries from Calbiga, Samar completed the 25 sessions Farm Business School (FBS) initiated by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

By JESSA LABAGALA
November 3, 2022

CALBIGA, Samar – A farmer from Barangay Macaalan in this town thanked the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for the opportunity to learn the different aspects of marketing their produce such as planning, recording and even in planting.

Ricky Antony Cardeno, a leaseholder, was among the 33 agrarian reform beneficiary (ARB) members of the Calbiga Vegetable Growers Association (CVGA) who graduated recently from DAR’s Farm Business School (FBS) after completing the 25 sessions in seven months.

Cardeno was chosen to receive the Mountain Mover Award for his active participation, dedication to his craft and the ability to provide solution when problem arises.

During their graduation, Thelma Alfaro, Chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development (PBD) at the DAR Samar Provincial Office, encouraged the participants of the FBS to apply what they have learned in order to increase their income.

FBS, according to the point person, Kimberly Morillo, is a sub-program under the Enterprise Development and Economic Support (EDES) of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Development Sustainability Program (ARBDSP). It is guided by the principle of learning by doing together, which aims to improve market access and increase incomes of the farmers, she added.

Meanwhile, Fe Ocasla, barangay chairperson of Barangay Macaalan, emphasized to the FBS graduates that “By sharing what you have learned here will also help improve the lives of other farmers in our village.”

At the moment, Cardeno disclosed, crops planted in their garden include eggplant, bell pepper, hot pepper and bitter gourd (amplaya), as a result from the market survey they have conducted, which was among the activities they have learned in FBS.

 

 