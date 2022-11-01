Apayao governor’s
recent order encourages commission of extrajudicial killing, other
rights violations
By
KARAPATAN
November 1, 2022
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights group Karapatan slammed Apayao Provincial Governor Elias
Bulut, Jr. for issuing “an official order that may potentially be
used to drive and encourage the commission of extrajudicial
killings.”
In an executive order
dated September 30, 2022 Bulut offered reward money of P100,000 for
anyone who “captures, arrests or kills in a legitimate military
operation a member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG).” The
governor upped the bounty to P1,000,000 if the person arrested,
captured or killed is a “high-ranking CTG personality.”
This is a kill order, said
Karapatan secretary-general Cristina Palabay. “It gives the
go-signal for anyone to arbitrarily attack and kill political
activists who have been repeatedly threatened and red-tagged, and be
paid handsomely for it.”
“Is it just a coincidence
that last October 25, Lorraine Badoy and the other talking heads of
NTF-ELCAC recited the names of members and community leaders of the
Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) as ‘mga pangalan ng CPP-NPA’ on
their program aired over the SMNI network?” asked Palabay.
A Cordilleran governor
issues a hit order with bounty, then Badoy and her ilk come up with
a hit list comprised of Cordilleran activists, said Palabay.
“Following the pattern we have observed in other cases,” she said,
“it looks like CPA leaders and activists are being set up not only
for intensified threats, harassment and intimidation, but for
arrest, capture or murder.”
“With incessant
red-tagging and this latest bounty offer, the State has cranked up
its deadly campaign to suppress human rights defenders and other
activists working for people’s rights and welfare,” said Palabay.
“All freedom-loving
Filipinos must forge ranks to counter these virulent and stepped-up
attacks on our civil and political rights.”