Concreting from
Barangays Balud to Jasminez completed
By
GISSELLE G. PARUNGAO
October 28, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office finished a newly concreted
road from Barangay Balud to Barangay Jasminez in Gandara, Samar.
The said project has a
total contract amount of P48.7 million drawn from the Local Program.
The road will connect the two barangays surpassing eight (8)
barangays if you will go through the normal route along Daang
Maharlika.
This road covers a total
length of 2,803.6 meters and a width of 6.1 meters. Part of its
scope of work is a stone masonry structure which provides for slope
protection along the road. The 60-linear meter stone masonry are
incorporated on the areas which are susceptible to soil erosion. In
this way, the slope will be stabilized, maintain the quality and
functional condition of the road construction by protecting the
surrounding structure from damage and people from injury.
Through the construction
of this road, socio-economic stability will be achieved. This will
provide easiness to employment, social, health and education
services, especially to residents in innermost barangays within the
district.