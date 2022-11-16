Construction of
cross-country roads in progress
By
GISELLE G. PARUNGAO
November 16, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – An
on-going construction of cross-country roads with a total contract
amount of P187.5 million from Oquendo to Northern Samar will connect
the northern portion of Samar, said OIC-District Engineer Raulito
Yangzon.
This is a multi-year road projects which are targeted to be
completed by 2024.
Phase I is an opening and gravel road which will start in Barangay
Macatingog and will connect to the Municipality of Bobon, Northern
Samar (Allen-Catarman Road).
Moreover, Phase II which is also a gravel road that will start from
Barangay Sigo, along Oquendo-Pilar road and will traverse the
isolated barangays of San Rufino and Cag-anahaw until it taps at
Barangay Tarabucan along Calbayog-Catarman Road.
Both projects will span 4.293 kilometers and a width of 20 meters
and each is allocated with P93.75 million.
Completing said road constructions will further develop those
far-flung barangays and eventually promote peace and order.
Furthermore, it will increase road network capacity and
interconnectivity in the Island of Samar which will bring faster and
more effective mobility from any parts of Samar.