Construction of cross-country roads in progress

By GISELLE G. PARUNGAO

November 16, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – An on-going construction of cross-country roads with a total contract amount of P187.5 million from Oquendo to Northern Samar will connect the northern portion of Samar, said OIC-District Engineer Raulito Yangzon.

This is a multi-year road projects which are targeted to be completed by 2024.

Phase I is an opening and gravel road which will start in Barangay Macatingog and will connect to the Municipality of Bobon, Northern Samar (Allen-Catarman Road).

Moreover, Phase II which is also a gravel road that will start from Barangay Sigo, along Oquendo-Pilar road and will traverse the isolated barangays of San Rufino and Cag-anahaw until it taps at Barangay Tarabucan along Calbayog-Catarman Road.

Both projects will span 4.293 kilometers and a width of 20 meters and each is allocated with P93.75 million.