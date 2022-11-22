DPWH-Biliran DEO
holds year-end contractors’ meeting
Press Release
November 22, 2022
NAVAL, Biliran –
With only a month away before the year ends, the Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering
Office (DEO) urged the contractors to fast-track its project
implementation in a coordination meeting held on November 16, 2022.
Highlight of the said
meeting is the implementation on its Prior Year (PY) projects from
2017-2021 which should have been completed on December 31, 2022.
“We have a problem on our
PY projects that is why this meeting is called to address the
problem especially that we have limited time before end of the
year,” said OIC-District Engineer (DE) Alfredo L. Bollido.
OIC-DE Bollido said that
the district office failed to meet the 80% target on PY project
implementation, with only 44.42% accomplishment as of October 31,
2022.
According to OIC-DE
Bollido at least P381.6-M which is composed of 51 projects from year
2017 to 2021 are possible to be reverted to the National Treasury if
contractors cannot complete their projects by end of this year.
Engr. Rosario B. Rosete,
OIC-Assistant District Engineer (ADE) reported that of the 51
projects, 23 are still on-going on the construction, 25 are already
completed but on-going on some minor corrections on the projects
while three are now on the process for final billing.
Under Executive Order (E.O)
No. 91 series of 2019 or known as Cash-based Budgeting System,
contractors have only until a year to complete the construction of
their projects with a three-month extended period on the following
year to process payment.
According to OIC-DE
Bollido, contractors’ failure to finish their projects by end of the
year will not only loss profit but will also be blacklisted to
participate any bidding on DPWH projects nationwide for a year.
“Work double time and
avail the good weather condition so that you can complete the
projects by December 31, 2022,” OIC-DE Bollido said to the
contractors.