InfiniVAN
completes Boracay leg of largest, longest Philippine subsea cable
project
Press
Release
December 2, 2022
TAGUIG CITY – The
Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) – designed to
directly interconnect islands and provinces in the Luzon, Visayas
and Mindanao island groups to the internet – has finally touched
down in Boracay Island.
Representatives of the
project proponents and joint-build partners InfiniVAN, Eastern
Telecom, Globe Telecom, LGU officials, suppliers and community
members gathered in a ceremonial cable pulling event on November 25
at the Savoy Hotel in Boracay’s Newcoast.
The joint-build project is
regarded as a milestone because it will add a huge amount of
domestic data transmission bandwidth capacity and much needed
resiliency to the country's internet network infrastructure. When
completed, the PDSCN project will improve mobile and broadband
connectivity across the country, including far-flung islands and
other underserved areas. It is in line with the current
administration's goal to make the Philippines a digitally-advanced
nation that is in step with the advances and innovations going on in
the world. Cable installation began in July 2022 and was marked by a
kick-off event in Subic. Since then, cable pulling events similar to
the recently-held one in Boracay have been held in Mactan Island in
Cebu and Siargao Island in Surigao.
The Boracay cable pulling
event was graced by Aklan City Mayor Hon. Frolibar Bautista, Aklan
Provincial Administrator Atty. Selwyn Ibbareta, National
Telecommunications Commission Director Imelda Walcien, Board of
Investments Governor Atty. Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego and BOI Director
Atty. Elyjean DC Portoza.
InfiniVAN, Inc. Chief
Technology Officer Alberto “Abet” Espedido said that besides
connecting major islands in the country, the project will also help
boost tourism and commerce in more provinces. “We see this as an
opportunity to fulfill our objective of providing connectivity to
far flung areas and hope that the good communications infrastructure
will also pump-prime economies,” he said.
Espedido said the fiber
optic cable technology used in the country’s biggest and longest
submarine cable installation is “future-proof.” Unrepeatered fiber
cables used in the project can handle large data throughputs that
can be further expanded through advances in terminal equipment over
the next 20 to 25 years.
“As a new entrant in the
market, we are happy to work with well-established partners on a
project that will really create an impact on people and progress in
the next few years. It is heartwarming to have our so-called
industry competitors work with us on this gift to our countrymen and
the country as a whole. We look forward to the next phases of this
project,” Espedido added.