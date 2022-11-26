Surf in the City
2022 pushes for gender equality in male-dominated surfing
Borongan
City Mayor Jose Ivan 'Dayan' Agda leads the breaking of the
ceremonial surfboard to officially signify the start of the Surf
in the City 2022. With him are Surf in the City Chairman Rupert
Ambil, UPSA representative Ralph Tecson, Congresswoman Fe
Abunda's representative Cora Basada, Governor Ben Evardone's
representative and Eastern Samar Board member Atty. PJ Evardone,
Surfrider’s Club of Eastern Samar President Atty. Bryan
Lassiter, and the Borongan City Councilors.
(Photo by BCIO)
By
VEE TOLENTINO-GUMBAN
November 26, 2022
BORONGAN CITY –
Though sports have contributed significantly towards unifying
different races and nations in events like the Olympics, gender
inequality remains one of the most hotly-debated issues. Surfing,
for example, is still mostly dominated by men.
Surf in the City 2022 in
Borongan City, Eastern Samar has been making waves not only because
it will award the biggest prize money in surfing competition history
in the Philippines amounting to P1.1 million, but also for its aim
to close the gap between the prize money in the Men's and Women’s
Division. The competition will award the same amount to winners from
both categories.
In a press conference
after the opening ceremony, Surf in the City Chairperson Rupert
Ambil announced that more women athletes joined this year’s
competition. The equal prize money opportunity encourages these
females to further develop in the sport.
“If hindi mo kayang i-explain
kung bakit mas malaki ang prize money ng lalaki sa babae, eh,
fundamentally, mali iyon. Tayo dito naniniwala sa strength ng all
genders. It’s really a statement from all of us, not only the
surfing community but as representatives of Borongan City, Eastern
Samar,” Ambil said, citing gender equality and LGBTQ rights as
“values that a Boronganon respects.” (If you can’t explain why the
prize money for men is higher than for women, then there’s something
fundamentally wrong there. Here in Borongan, we believe in the
strength of all genders. It’s a statement from all of us, not only
as a surfing community but as representatives of Borongan City,
Eastern Samar.)
Meanwhile, John Carby
disclosed that the United Philippine Surfing Association (UPSA) will
not sanction a competition unless there is a counterpart male and
female in both categories. The organization is also trying to
include more women in their judging programs.
“We have a minimum
standard set for our prize ranges. Borongan has gone beyond that,
and also included an initiative to include equal opportunity for men
and women. We celebrate, acknowledge, and applaud the initiative
Borongan has done that nobody else has done. At this point, we hope
other regions see it and increase it and put it into practice,”
Carby noted.
Surf in the City 2022
officially opens
This is the third time
that Borongan City is hosting the event, which brings surfers from
across the Philippines to the capital of Eastern Samar. Almost 250
participants from the provinces of Siargao, La Union, Ilocos Sur,
Cebu, Eastern, Aurora, Sorsogon, Cebu, Catanduanes, Zambales,
Camarines Norte, Leyte, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar are
registered to compete in this year’s Surf in the City.
During the opening
ceremony on Saturday, Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said
the city plans to institutionalize the event, as part of the local
government’s bigger goals of raising local surf athlete champions.
“The City Government will
not just abandon this program. We intend to institutionalize this.
Yes, we will come in sponsorship but we will see to it that the
spirit of hosting the Surf in the City will not be compromised.
That’s the very purpose why we are holding a Sports Summit next year
- because we intend to institutionalize everything,” Mayor Agda
said.
He added: “If there is
really cooperation and unity politically, progress is what we can
expect. There is no division among us. That is the Estehanon way and
that is the Boronganon culture, we are united as one.”
Gender-sensitive city
For women athletes
participating in the competition, the equal prize money is a welcome
development in the sport.
“Happy ako, excited, kasi
hindi na bias. ‘Yung galing ng isang surfer hindi naka-base sa
gender, kumbaga pareho na yung tingin both male and female kasi same
prize na eh,” said Jessa Jundarino, a 21-year-old surfer from
Borongan. (I’m happy and excited because it’s not biased anymore. A
surfer’s skills are not based on their gender and it’s good that the
prize money now acknowledges this.)
The local government of
Borongan has also implemented other initiatives to make the city
more gender inclusive. It recently created several gender-sensitive
comfort rooms along Baybay Boulevard, where the surfing competition
is taking place.
The comfort rooms cover
four cubicles designated for males, females, gender-neutral, and
Persons with Disability (PWDs). Beach showers were also constructed
for locals and visitors who engage in water and beach sports
activities in the area.