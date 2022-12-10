DTI chief
partners with Google, provides scholarship for low-income students
By
DTI-OSEC-Public
Relations Unit
December 10, 2022
MANILA – Trade and
Industry Secretary Fred Pascual has initiated the partnership with
Google for 4,000 scholarships in the Google Career Certificate
Courses on IT support, project management, data analytics, and UX
design. This presents an opportunity for young entrepreneurs and
underserved communities, including low-income and vocational
students and college drop-outs, to participate in the digital
economy.
Earlier, on 11 November
2022, Secretary Pascual issued the IRR of Republic Act No. 11904 or
the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act. In May, DTI
released the Joint Department Circular for Cylinders Exchange,
Swapping, and Improvement Program, the IRR for Republic Act No.
11592 or the LPG Regulation Law.
Further, since his
appointment, Secretary Pascual raised about USD18 billion foreign
investment pledges during the presidential visits in Indonesia,
Singapore, and the United States, performing well as the country’s
chief marketing officer.
The Trade Secretary was
part of the Philippine delegation to the state and official visits
of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to attract investments in the
country. It is estimated that these pledges, once actualized, will
generate thousands of jobs.
“These investment pledges
are in industries of strategic importance, including the
establishment of data centers, digital connectivity, renewable
energy, textiles and garments, construction, among others",
Secretary Pascual boasted.
The Trade Chief has also
prioritized addressing the issue involving work-from-home (WFH)
arrangements of IT-BPM companies.
“The Fiscal Incentives
Review Board, in its meeting on 14 September 2022, decided on a
seamless transfer of registration from one Investment Promotion
Agency to another (from PEZA to BOI) to allow up to 100% WFH
arrangement without reduction on existing incentives. It is ensured
that the mechanism for this should be less burdensome for the
Registered Business Enterprises (RBEs) and be done expeditiously”,
Secretary Pascual said. He co-chairs the Fiscal Incentives Review
Board (FIRB) with Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno.
Moreover, between July 1
and October 8, the Board of Investments (BOI) has approved P125.9
billion worth of investments with potential to generate over 9,000
jobs.
During the initial stage
of his stint as DTI chief, Pascual also formulated the country’s
Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI)-driven Industrialization
Strategy 2022-2028, which serves as the framework for the Philippine
economic recovery initiatives with an aim of attaining a resilient,
sustainable, and inclusive economy by 2028.
The country’s
industrialization strategy focuses on handholding the biggest
majority of its constituents – the MSMEs as they navigate a rapidly
changing market and the consuming public.
According to DTI's report,
“MSMEs comprise the overwhelming majority of Philippine business. To
hasten the digital transformation of the backbone of the country’s
economy, DTI enabled 43,878 MSMEs to adopt e-commerce through online
transactions and cashless payments, onboarded 981 MSME sellers with
4,635 products to digital malls and marketplaces, and mainstreamed
413 MSMEs through the Go Lokal! Program".
Meanwhile, on the consumer
welfare front, Secretary Pascual has continued to work on
guaranteeing sufficient food supply at reasonable prices, safe and
quality products in the market, and efficient resolution of consumer
complaints.
From July to October, he
also monitored sugar prices that allowed consumers to have access to
affordable sugar. As of date, DTI has organized 7 runs of Diskwento
Caravan Balik Eskwela-Presyong Risonable Dapat (Frozen Meat Edition)
in 7 NCR cities, conducted 26 inspections and 63 factory audits,
issued 13 Show Cause Orders, and tested 726 samples.
Relative to consumer
protection, the Department has also issued Suggested Retail Price (SRP)
Bulletins for basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPC) and a
Price Guide for Christmas staples, ensuring that Filipino consumers
will have access to reasonably-priced goods this holiday season.