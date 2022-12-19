No mercy for Joma until every CPP-NPA-NDF member surrenders

A press statement by the Eastern Visayas Peace Builders’ and Development Federation (EVPBDF)

December 19, 2022

The Eastern Visayas Peace Builders’ and Development Federation (EVPBDF), a group of former leaders and members of the CPP-NPA-NDF in Eastern Visayas, feel pleased but unsatisfied with the death of Jose Maria Sison.

Pleased because he can no longer advise whenever the communist terrorist group needs crucial guidance on its ideological, political, and organizational disputes. With the king of deception to lure patriotic Filipinos to take up violent armed struggle gone, the CPP-NPA-NDF now is left with two options -- first, the remaining leaders to advance the ultra-left tendency and second, to return to the folds of the law. Ultraleft tendency means more violent means to force the support of the Filipino masses.

As former leaders and members of the CPP-NPA-NDF, our lives were destroyed by the havoc brought by armed struggle. We are extremely unsatisfied with his peaceful death because it is not enough for the lives lost and ruined due to the senseless violence instilled in the minds of Filipinos. Joma should have rotten in jail and felt the agony of losing liberty.