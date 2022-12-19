No mercy for Joma
until every CPP-NPA-NDF member surrenders
A press statement by the
Eastern Visayas Peace Builders’ and Development Federation (EVPBDF)
December 19, 2022
The Eastern Visayas Peace
Builders’ and Development Federation (EVPBDF), a group of former
leaders and members of the CPP-NPA-NDF in Eastern Visayas, feel
pleased but unsatisfied with the death of Jose Maria Sison.
Pleased because he can no
longer advise whenever the communist terrorist group needs crucial
guidance on its ideological, political, and organizational disputes.
With the king of deception to lure patriotic Filipinos to take up
violent armed struggle gone, the CPP-NPA-NDF now is left with two
options -- first, the remaining leaders to advance the ultra-left
tendency and second, to return to the folds of the law. Ultraleft
tendency means more violent means to force the support of the
Filipino masses.
As former leaders and
members of the CPP-NPA-NDF, our lives were destroyed by the havoc
brought by armed struggle. We are extremely unsatisfied with his
peaceful death because it is not enough for the lives lost and
ruined due to the senseless violence instilled in the minds of
Filipinos. Joma should have rotten in jail and felt the agony of
losing liberty.
His death is dishonorable
and should not be used by the communist terrorist group to advance
their ill intention of gathering sympathy from the Filipinos against
the government. If they want to bring Joma’s cadaver back to the
Philippines, the CPP International Department at the very least
should surrender first to our authorities. Upon surrender, they
should call on their remnants here in the country to lay their arms
down. Only then unity toward just and lasting peace will be
achieved.