NPA in Northern
Samar use anti-personnel mines blatantly disregard IHL
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 18, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Six members of the Army's 20th Infantry "We Lead"
Battalion (20IB) of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division (8ID),
Philippine Army were wounded while providing Peace and Development
Program at Barangay Quirino, Las Navas, Northern Samar on December
18, 2022.
The Communist NPA
Terrorists (CNTs) used Anti-Personnel Mines (APMs) against the
Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program (MCSSP) Teams of
the 20IB while securing the water system project.
The Commanding Officer of
20IB, Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Buban said that Barangay Quirino is
among the seven barangays in Las Navas, Northern Samar that are
recipients of the Support to Barangay Development Program 2022 as
part of the National Task Force-ELCAC Program. Barangay Quirino was
also set to receive a Level II Water System Project after the
groundbreaking ceremony at Brgy. Magsaysay on December 16, 2022.
"The 20IB has been doing
its best to help the former conflict-affected barangays through our
Mobile Community Support and Sustainment Program Teams to achieve
long-lasting peace and sustainable development in Northern Samar."
Lt Col Buban said.
Lt Col Buban also calls on
the Commission of Human Rights to investigate and make a statement
on these continuous inexcusable violations of the Ottawa Convention,
International Humanitarian Law, and RA9851 by communist NPA
terrorists in Northern Samar.
Major General Camilo
Ligayo, Commanding General of 8ID said " The continued use of
members of the terrorist NPAs of Anti-Personnel Mines that have been
banned is a blatant disregard of international humanitarian law. For
this, they deserve our highest level of condemnation."
The CTGs once again made a
serious violation of International Humanitarian Law in Northern
Samar. It can be recalled that last April 03, the CNTs used
Anti-Personnel Mines against CSP Teams of the 20IB at Barangay San
Miguel, Las Navas, Northern Samar which resulted in the death of two
PNP Personnel and injured four others. Another APM incident happened
at Barangay Magsaysay, Mapanas, Northern Samar last July 05,
wounding seven Army Personnel. Last July 19, a soldier was killed
and five others were wounded after a Communist Terrorist attack
using APMs in the remote Osang village in Catubig, Northern Samar.