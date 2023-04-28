78th IB
among top markets of ARBO products
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
April 28, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
78th Infantry Warrior Battalion of the Philippine Army was
recognized last week by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for
being among the 15 top institutional markets of agrarian reform
beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the country.
With headquarters based in
Borongan City, Eastern Samar, the 78th IB, headed by Commanding
Officer LTC Allan Tria INF (GSC) PA, was recognized for registering
the highest purchases from ARBOs among the Armed Forces of the
Philippines (AFP) partners nationwide, from January to November last
year.
Provincial Agrarian Reform
Program Officer II (PARPO II) Danilo Lozada of Eastern Samar
disclosed that the 78th IB registered aggregate purchases of ₱225
thousand from the San Gabriel Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries
Cooperative for the daily food requirements of military personnel.
Chief of the Program
Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) in DAR Eastern Samar,
Celso Cidro, shared that the 78th IB and the San Gabriel Agrarian
Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative entered into a marketing agreement
in March last year.
SSGT Jovame Clavite
received the plaque of recognition from DAR Assistant Secretary for
Support Services, Ubaldo Sadiarin Jr. during the awarding rite held
on April 20 this year at the Hive Hotel in Quezon City.
Sadiarin stressed during
the said occasion, “We are giving this recognition to exceptional
partners who have been active participants and leaders in helping
agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) enhance their productivity and
increase their income through the Enhanced Partnership Against
Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program.”
PBDD chief at the DAR
regional office, Melecia Ong, explained that under EPAHP, ARBOs are
linked to institutional buyers such as the AFP, Department of Health
(DOH) through their retained hospitals, Bureau of Jail Management
and Penology (BJMP) through the different jail facilities,
Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of
Education (DepEd) and the National Nutrition Council (NNC), among
others, as ready markets for their farm products.
DAR Eastern Samar EPAHP
focal person, Jocyne Nizza Palacio, was likewise recognized for her
incomparable dedication in providing assistance to the EPAHP program
and for her remarkable effort in assisting the procurement by the
78th IB.
Aside from the 78th IB,
DAR Also recognized the following:
- DAR Zamboanga Peninsula (Highest
sales among DAR regional offices)
- DAR Pangasinan (Highest sales among DAR provincial offices)
- Bantog Samahang nayon Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Top performing
agrarian cooperative)
- Christine Ascutia, Bicol Region (Most outstanding Regional Point
Person)
- Manila City Jail, Male Dorm (Highest sales among BJMP)
- Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital (Highest sales among DOH)
- Department of Education, Pangasinan II (Highest sales among DepEd)
- Puerto Princesa City Cooperative Hospital (Highest sales among
Medical Mission Group)
- LGU of La Paz, Agusan del Sur (Highest sales among LGUs)
- DSWD-FO VII, Cebu (Highest sales among DSWD)
- National Nutrition Council, Region IX (Highest sales among NNC)
- DAR Surigao del Sur (Highest sales among DAR)
- DAR Employees in Bicol Region (Highest sales among DAR employees)
- San Miguel Food Inc., Echague, Isabela (Highest sales among
private institutions)