78th IB among top markets of ARBO products

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

April 28, 2023

TACLOBAN CITY – The 78th Infantry Warrior Battalion of the Philippine Army was recognized last week by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) for being among the 15 top institutional markets of agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in the country.

With headquarters based in Borongan City, Eastern Samar, the 78th IB, headed by Commanding Officer LTC Allan Tria INF (GSC) PA, was recognized for registering the highest purchases from ARBOs among the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) partners nationwide, from January to November last year.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (PARPO II) Danilo Lozada of Eastern Samar disclosed that the 78th IB registered aggregate purchases of ₱225 thousand from the San Gabriel Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative for the daily food requirements of military personnel.

Chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division (PBDD) in DAR Eastern Samar, Celso Cidro, shared that the 78th IB and the San Gabriel Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative entered into a marketing agreement in March last year.

SSGT Jovame Clavite received the plaque of recognition from DAR Assistant Secretary for Support Services, Ubaldo Sadiarin Jr. during the awarding rite held on April 20 this year at the Hive Hotel in Quezon City.

Sadiarin stressed during the said occasion, “We are giving this recognition to exceptional partners who have been active participants and leaders in helping agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) enhance their productivity and increase their income through the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program.”

PBDD chief at the DAR regional office, Melecia Ong, explained that under EPAHP, ARBOs are linked to institutional buyers such as the AFP, Department of Health (DOH) through their retained hospitals, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) through the different jail facilities, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Education (DepEd) and the National Nutrition Council (NNC), among others, as ready markets for their farm products.

DAR Eastern Samar EPAHP focal person, Jocyne Nizza Palacio, was likewise recognized for her incomparable dedication in providing assistance to the EPAHP program and for her remarkable effort in assisting the procurement by the 78th IB.

Aside from the 78th IB, DAR Also recognized the following:

- DAR Zamboanga Peninsula (Highest sales among DAR regional offices)

- DAR Pangasinan (Highest sales among DAR provincial offices)

- Bantog Samahang nayon Multi-Purpose Cooperative (Top performing agrarian cooperative)

- Christine Ascutia, Bicol Region (Most outstanding Regional Point Person)

- Manila City Jail, Male Dorm (Highest sales among BJMP)

- Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital (Highest sales among DOH)

- Department of Education, Pangasinan II (Highest sales among DepEd)

- Puerto Princesa City Cooperative Hospital (Highest sales among Medical Mission Group)

- LGU of La Paz, Agusan del Sur (Highest sales among LGUs)

- DSWD-FO VII, Cebu (Highest sales among DSWD)

- National Nutrition Council, Region IX (Highest sales among NNC)

- DAR Surigao del Sur (Highest sales among DAR)

- DAR Employees in Bicol Region (Highest sales among DAR employees)