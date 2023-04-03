18 Filipino food
exporters bag over $50M export deals in Gulfood 2023
Press Release
April 3, 2023
PASAY CITY – CITEM
successfully showcased PH's top healthy and halal-certified products
in one of the world's biggest food fair.
The Philippines generated
$50.65 million export sales, surpassing its target by over 300
percent, in the world’s largest annual food and beverage expo,
Gulfood 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, United Arab
Emirates (UAE).
Under the FOODPhilippines'
banner, 18 food exporters showcased premium halal-certified,
high-value and innovative food products, namely fresh and processed
fruits and vegetables, processed marine products, ethnic and gourmet
products, non-alcoholic beverages, confectionery, biscuits, and
pastries, and other food and beverage categories.
They generated 400 trade
buyer inquiries in this year’s expo, maintaining strong relations
with regular buyers while also establishing leads with new
prospects.
The Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions’ (CITEM) Executive
Director, Dr. Edward L. Fereira, Ph. D. expressed his delight over
the outcome. “We’re extremely proud that our homegrown manufacturers
and exporters exceeded our target generated sales and trade buyers.
With the help of our Filipino exhibitors, the Philippine
participation in Gulfood 2023 has been successful. We will continue
to strengthen the Philippines’ presence in the Middle East and
Africa (MEA) by promoting Philippine food products and ingredients,
especially halal food products, and supporting Filipino exhibitors
in international trade shows.”
Gulfood is the largest
annual food and beverage sourcing event in the world, with 48
percent of exhibitors using Gulfood as an entry point into the
market. According to the Business Research Company, the global halal
food market value increased to $1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected
to grow to $2.5 billion in 2027.
The Philippine pavilion
showcased fresh and processed fruits and vegetables, processed
marine products, ethnic and gourmet products, non-alcoholic
beverages, confectionery, biscuits, and pastries, and other food and
beverage categories.
“The Philippines’
participation in Gulfood is critical to increasing our share of the
halal food market. As we continuously tap the large population of
Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, we take advantage of the
Filipino consumers' behavior and influence in our bid to bring
Filipino food to the mainstream market,” said Fereira.
The Philippine
participation in Gulfood is part of the country’s efforts to boost
its food exports and help local micro, small, and medium enterprises
(MSMEs) expand their global market. The country’s participation in
Gulfood organized by CITEM, in partnership with PTIC-Dubai, is part
of the Department of Trade and Industry-Trade Promotions Group’s
(DTI-TPG) concierge of services and promotional efforts in the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC) states.