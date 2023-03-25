Rebel group in EV continue to disintegrate, NPA leaders along with 7 firearms surrendered to gov't troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 25, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Five Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members and two militiamen surrendered along with their firearms to 87th Infantry "Hinirang" Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army at Barangay Poblacion 2, San Jose De Buan, Samar last March 22, 2023.

The surrenderee were members of Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser, Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).

Their surrender is the result of the continuous effort of the Local Peace Engagement (LPE) Cluster of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist and Armed Conflict of Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Motiong and San Jorge.

Fear, hunger, and dismay are the main reasons they return to the folds of the law. They handed over one 60mm Mortar, three M14 Rifles, one M16 rifle, one cal .45 pistol, a homemade shotgun, and assorted ammunition.

In his statement, Lieutenant Colonel Luzelito Q. Betinol the Commanding Officer of 87IB encourage the remaining members of the CTG to return to the folds of the law to enjoy and take advantage of the services of the government.

"The continuous disintegration and surrender of CTG members indicate the effective program of our government," Lt.Col. Betinol added.

The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo is grateful for the trust given by the seven surrenderees to the government.