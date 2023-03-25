Rebel group in EV
continue to disintegrate, NPA leaders along with 7 firearms
surrendered to gov't troops
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 25, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Five Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) members and two
militiamen surrendered along with their firearms to 87th Infantry "Hinirang"
Battalion, 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army at
Barangay Poblacion 2, San Jose De Buan, Samar last March 22, 2023.
The surrenderee were
members of Yakal Platoon, Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Browser,
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC).
Their surrender is the
result of the continuous effort of the Local Peace Engagement (LPE)
Cluster of the Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist and Armed
Conflict of Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Motiong and San Jorge.
Fear, hunger, and dismay
are the main reasons they return to the folds of the law. They
handed over one 60mm Mortar, three M14 Rifles, one M16 rifle, one
cal .45 pistol, a homemade shotgun, and assorted ammunition.
In his statement,
Lieutenant Colonel Luzelito Q. Betinol the Commanding Officer of
87IB encourage the remaining members of the CTG to return to the
folds of the law to enjoy and take advantage of the services of the
government.
"The continuous
disintegration and surrender of CTG members indicate the effective
program of our government," Lt.Col. Betinol added.
The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers"
Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo is grateful for
the trust given by the seven surrenderees to the government.
"I hope that the seven
surrenderees will serve as an example, to encourage the remaining
CTG members to give up violence and embrace the path of peace and
development. It's never too late, our government will support your
reintegration to the mainstream society,” said Maj. Gen. Ligayo.