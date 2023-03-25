Barral Bridge passable to motorists in Oquendo District, Calbayog City

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

March 25, 2023

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District Engineering Office constructed Barral Bridge II in Barangay Cabatuan, Oquendo District, Calbayog City, Samar.

The said bridge is a double-lane structure with a 10.812-meters-wide that spans a length of 22.8 meters and is now passable to all types of vehicles.

Previously, motorists use the three-barrel reinforced concrete box culvert as their way to cross from Brgy. Cabatuan to Brgy. Barral which is very narrow and a height which is halfway down its main road making it more steep and prone to accidents. Leo Cajurao, resident of Barangay Cag-anibong shared that, they experienced not being able to pass through the bridge because it was built lower than the road – bridge became flooded during rainy season and accident occurred on occasion due to the steep road which sometimes allow the passengers to get off from the vehicle so that the weight will not be a problem when they cross it.

The new bridge now allows them a safe and hassle-free travel experience which is very important especially to those farmers that transport their goods to the nearest marketplace.