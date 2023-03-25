Barral Bridge
passable to motorists in Oquendo District, Calbayog City
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
March 25, 2023
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Samar First District
Engineering Office constructed Barral Bridge II in Barangay Cabatuan,
Oquendo District, Calbayog City, Samar.
The said bridge is a
double-lane structure with a 10.812-meters-wide that spans a length
of 22.8 meters and is now passable to all types of vehicles.
Previously, motorists use
the three-barrel reinforced concrete box culvert as their way to
cross from Brgy. Cabatuan to Brgy. Barral which is very narrow and a
height which is halfway down its main road making it more steep and
prone to accidents. Leo Cajurao, resident of Barangay Cag-anibong
shared that, they experienced not being able to pass through the
bridge because it was built lower than the road – bridge became
flooded during rainy season and accident occurred on occasion due to
the steep road which sometimes allow the passengers to get off from
the vehicle so that the weight will not be a problem when they cross
it.
The new bridge now allows
them a safe and hassle-free travel experience which is very
important especially to those farmers that transport their goods to
the nearest marketplace.
The project is from the
General Appropriations Act (GAA) for CY 2021 under the ”Tulay ng
Pangulo para sa Kaunlarang Pang-agraryo (TPKP)” program with a total
revised contract amount of P13.85 million.