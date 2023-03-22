Christ is
everything to us
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
March 22, 2023
“IF I testify on my own
behalf, my testimony is not true. But there is another who testifies
on my behalf, and I know that the testimony he gives on my behalf is
true.” (Jn 5, 31-32)
These are words of Christ
that express his effort to identify who he really is and how he is
related to God and us. St. John the Baptist had already given his
testimony about him, and during his baptism in the River Jordan,
nothing less than a voice from heaven was heard, saying, “This is my
beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased.” (Mt 3,17) Besides, he did
so many miracles and his teachings were so sublime that one can
easily conclude that Christ must be at least some special person.
We need to strengthen our
belief that Christ is everything to us. He is the God-man that
offers us “the way, the truth and the life” so that we can recover
our dignity and ultimate identity as children of God, made in God’s
image and likeness, and meant to share God’s very life and nature.
We therefore need to
develop the instinct of always looking for Christ, making him alive
in our life and patterning our life after his. This business of
always looking for Christ is a basic duty of ours, a grave
responsibility, in fact. Without him, we would just be on our own,
relying simply on our own light and powers that, no matter how
excellent, can never accomplish our real ultimate need of our own
salvation, our own perfection as a person and as a child of God.
We need to look for Christ
so we can find him, and in finding him, we can start to love and
serve him which is what we are expected to do to be ‘another Christ’
as we ought. This has basis on what Christ himself said: “Ask and it
will be given to you. Seek and you will find. Knock and the door
will be opened to you…” (Mt 7,7)
And finding him means that
we make Christ alive in our life. He is not just a historical
figure. Let’s remember that before he went up to heaven, he promised
the coming of the Holy Spirit who would bring to us everything that
Christ did and said. More than that, the Holy Spirit brings Christ
alive in us.
We just have to remember
that with Christ, it is not enough to know him. We also have to love
him. With Christ, to know him truly is to love him also. In fact, we
cannot say we really know him unless we love him too.
With him, these two
spiritual operations of ours merge into a unity, although they have
different directions. In knowing, the object known is in the knower.
It has an inward movement. The knower possesses the known object.
In loving, the lover is in
the beloved. It has an outward movement. It is the beloved that
possesses the lover. The lover gets identified with the beloved. The
lover becomes what he loves. When we love Christ, we are with him,
and become one with him.
For this, we need to
exercise our faith to the hilt. When we exercise our faith, we enter
into a reality that goes beyond what we simply can see and touch and
understand. With faith we can have hope in pursuing our ultimate
goal of becoming like Christ. With faith we can manage to live the
highest virtue, which is charity, with God as its object and others
as its unavoidable co-object.