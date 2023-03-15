News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

Abuyog farmers: We received more than what we expected from DAR

Karapatan: Only human rights violators, NTF-ELCAC are afraid of HR Defenders Bill

Forgiving others likens us to God

6 NPA members surrender, NPA loss support from masses in Northern Samar

Construction in progress for additional classrooms in Ilijan and Calanyugan ES

DENR, LBP, ROD renew support for CARP implementation in E. Visayas

8ID sends-off new enlisted soldiers to various army battalions in E. Visayas

DTI launches Malikhaing Pinoy pushing creative industry to greater heights

 
 

 

 

Army sends anniversary packages to troops in E. Visayas

Army sends anniversary packages to troops

By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 15, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – In line with the 126th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army, anniversary packages were distributed to all units of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, PA, during the simultaneous ceremonial handover on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The virtual handover ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Commanding General of the Philippine Army who distributed packages to the units in Northern Luzon and was replicated in all Army units nationwide. The packages were distributed to capacitate all troops by mobilizing resources to all of its units.

In his address, Lt. Gen. Brawner stressed the value of all soldiers by increasing their abilities and giving them the resources they need to perform their responsibilities and strive for excellence in all pursuits.

“The reason why we are doing this is because we want our units to feel their value and importance. We also want them to feel the spirit of our Anniversary this year,” Lt. Gen. Brawner shared.

Among other essential things, the packages include combat clothing, Information Communication Technology equipment, foldable beds and grocery packs.

Meanwhile, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, PA, expressed gratitude to higher headquarters for the support to the welfare of its soldiers to sustain the organization’s successes.

“We appreciate the gesture of our higher headquarters. This will surely boost the morale of our troops in their efforts to end the Communist Insurgency in Eastern Visayas," he said.

 

 