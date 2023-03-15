Army sends anniversary packages to troops in E. Visayas

By DPAO, 8ID PA

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – In line with the 126th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Army, anniversary packages were distributed to all units of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, PA, during the simultaneous ceremonial handover on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The virtual handover ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Commanding General of the Philippine Army who distributed packages to the units in Northern Luzon and was replicated in all Army units nationwide. The packages were distributed to capacitate all troops by mobilizing resources to all of its units.

In his address, Lt. Gen. Brawner stressed the value of all soldiers by increasing their abilities and giving them the resources they need to perform their responsibilities and strive for excellence in all pursuits.

“The reason why we are doing this is because we want our units to feel their value and importance. We also want them to feel the spirit of our Anniversary this year,” Lt. Gen. Brawner shared.

Among other essential things, the packages include combat clothing, Information Communication Technology equipment, foldable beds and grocery packs.

Meanwhile, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, PA, expressed gratitude to higher headquarters for the support to the welfare of its soldiers to sustain the organization’s successes.