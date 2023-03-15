Army sends
anniversary packages to troops in E. Visayas
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 15, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – In line with the 126th Founding Anniversary of the
Philippine Army, anniversary packages were distributed to all units
of the 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, PA, during the
simultaneous ceremonial handover on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
The virtual handover
ceremony was led by Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr.,
Commanding General of the Philippine Army who distributed packages
to the units in Northern Luzon and was replicated in all Army units
nationwide. The packages were distributed to capacitate all troops
by mobilizing resources to all of its units.
In his address, Lt. Gen.
Brawner stressed the value of all soldiers by increasing their
abilities and giving them the resources they need to perform their
responsibilities and strive for excellence in all pursuits.
“The reason why we are
doing this is because we want our units to feel their value and
importance. We also want them to feel the spirit of our Anniversary
this year,” Lt. Gen. Brawner shared.
Among other essential
things, the packages include combat clothing, Information
Communication Technology equipment, foldable beds and grocery packs.
Meanwhile, Major General
Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the 8ID, PA, expressed gratitude to
higher headquarters for the support to the welfare of its soldiers
to sustain the organization’s successes.
“We appreciate the gesture
of our higher headquarters. This will surely boost the morale of our
troops in their efforts to end the Communist Insurgency in Eastern
Visayas," he said.