Karapatan: Only
human rights violators, NTF-ELCAC are afraid of HR Defenders Bill
Press Release
March 15, 2023
QUEZON CITY – ”Only
human rights violators and the NTF-ELCAC are afraid of the Human
Rights Defenders Bill.”
Rights group Karapatan
said this in reaction to statements made on Monday, March 13, 2023,
by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC)
opposing House Bill 77, or the Human Rights Defenders Bill. HB 77
was recently approved at the committee level at the House of
Representatives.
Karapatan secretary
general Cristina Palabay said, “The NTF-ELCAC’s opposition comes as
no surprise because when passed into law, this piece of legislation
will directly challenge and confront the agency’s actions, including
the relentless red-tagging and state-sponsored attacks against human
rights defenders, government critics, activists and dissenters.”
“It is appalling how the
NTF-ELCAC claims that the bill is a ‘vicious threat to democracy,’
when they are the ones who fabricate lies and weaponize the law to
criminalize everybody they have maliciously and wrongly labelled and
tagged as ‘terrorist,’” she added.
Palabay reiterated how the
proposed bill enumerates and clarifies the definition of the rights
of human rights defenders, particularly the right to form
associations, groups and organizations; seek, receive and
disseminate information; be secure in academic institutions; to
enjoy privacy; participate in public affairs; and receive protection
against intimidation, reprisals, defamation, stigmatization and
vilification, among others.
Palabay likewise slammed
the NTF-ELCAC for zeroing in on a provision of the bill granting
sanctuary to endangered human rights defender. “The passage of a law
for the protection of the people’s right to defend human rights
should provide stronger accountability measures for state actors who
systematically and routinely violate people’s rights,” she said.
“Providing sanctuary is only one of the means by which the safety
and security of human rights defenders can be protected. So why is
the NTF-ELCAC so obsessed against providing sanctuary? Is it because
this will prevent them from freely killing, abducting, arresting or
harassing and intimidating anyone they tag as terrorist?” Palabay
asked.
She likewise took
exception to the NTF-ELCAC’s claims that the powers of the
Commission on Human Rights would become superfluous once the HR
defenders bill is passed into law. “The Human Rights Defenders Act
will, in fact, enhance and support the work of human rights
defenders in the country, which would include both the CHR and
non-government organizations,” Palabay said.
The CHR has issued a
statement in full support of the passage of the HR Defenders Bill.
Karapatan said that the enactment of the proposed legislation is
long overdue, considering the numerous killings and attacks against
human rights defenders.
“With the Legal
Cooperation Cluster of the NTF-ELCAC functioning as a factory of
lies and fabricated charges against human rights defenders, it is no
wonder they reject a bill that would expose their dirty tactics of
weaponizing the law to suppress human rights defenders. Many people
have suffered arbitrary detention and threats in the hands of these
people,” Palabay said.
Karapatan renewed its call
for the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC.
“This agency is a huge
waste of people’s money,” said Palabay, “because it exists to
mastermind and implement human rights violations and defend the
culture of impunity enjoyed by human rights violators.”