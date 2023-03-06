“Stop red-tagging
our bishops and our ministries, instead, seek ways that shall make
peace”
A
statement by the Ecumenical Bishops Forum (EBF) on the red-tagging
of Bishop Gerardo Alminaza
March 6, 2023
Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of
the Diocese of San Carlos City was maliciously red-tagged by SMNI
hosts Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy in their program “Laban
Kasama ng Bayan” on February 22, 2023, calling the bishops’ peace
advocacy and appeal for the resumption of the peace talks between
the GRP and the NDFP diabolical and demonic.
These utterances are not
only malicious but are utterly despicable and malevolent. The SMNI
as a network and its hosts Celiz and Badoy are known to have been in
the business of badmouthing rights defenders, church peoples,
pastors and priests, peace advocates, and even activists. These
malevolent acts of willfully spreading lies through their media
platforms to serve their masters in high offices of the government
only promote devastation, that endangers the lives of the very
people that truly promote truth, justice, and peace. Ultimately,
these also belittle such meaningful efforts that would take us
closer to peace.
The lies that the SMNI
spread in bad mouthing people tell of the fullness of their heart as
Jesus said, “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth
speaks.”-Matthew 12:34.
Peace advocacy is integral
in the ministry of the Church. Jesus said, “Blessed are the
peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The call for
the resumption of the GRP-NDFP Peace talks is a Christian imperative
with the end in view of resolving the roots of armed conflict and
ushering just peace in our land. Bishop Alminaza’s call to
peace-making and ministry is something that the people of the land
needed. Therefore, it should be heard and heeded.
Peace makers are children
of God. Calling Bishop Alminaza’s appeal for the resumption of the
peace talks, “diabolical and demonic” betrays Celiz’ and Badoy’ true
selves.
No amount of red-tagging
and badmouthing will deter peace advocates to pursue the path that
shall make for peace. The Church will never abandon her task in
peace-making no matter what, because her Master and Lord said,
“Blessed are you when people revile you and persecute you and utter
all kinds of evil against you falsely on my account. Rejoice and be
glad, for your reward is great in heaven, for in the same way they
persecuted the prophets who were before you.”-Matthew 5:11-12
In this breadth, the
Ecumenical Bishops Forum (EBF) fervently supports Bishop Gerard
Alminaza’s peace advocacy and call for the resumption of peace
talks. The call towards peacemaking is an action that is most needed
in our society, most especially when people’s safety and lives are
at stake. We vehemently denounce the bedeviling and outright
irresponsible and malignment by SMNI television hosts Celiz and
Badoy.
Issued and
signed on the day, 6th of March 2023.
(Sgd.)BISHOP Emeritus
Ciriaco Q. Francisco, UMC
Co-chairperson, EBF
(Sgd.) THE RT. REVD.
Emelyn Gasco-Dacuycuy, IFI
CO-chairperson, EBF
(Sgd.) THE RT. REVD. Dindo
de la Cruz Ranojo, IFI
General Secretary, IFI
(Sgd.) BISHOP Emeritus
Joel E. Tendero, UCCP
Treasurer, EBF
(Sgd.) BISHOP Emeritus
Deogracias S. Iniguez, Jr., DD.
Auditor, EBF