Humanizing God,
divinizing man
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
March 4, 2023
THE amazing gospel story
of the Transfiguration of the Lord (cfr. Mt 17,1-9) reminds us that
in the end Christian life involves a dual process of how to humanize
God and at the same time, how to divinize man.
And that’s because if
Christ was transfigured, with his face shining like the sun and his
clothes becoming white as light, we can expect ourselves to be so
transfigured also, since we are actually patterned after him. We
have some basis to conclude that the ultimate condition of our life
in heaven would look like that of the transfigured Christ.
For this to take place, we
have to follow the example of Our Lady whose faith enabled her to
conceive the very Son of God in her womb. She made God man. And we
can also say – and this is not a gratuitous affirmation – that God
wants to be born in each one of us, to be incarnated in each one of
us, precisely because we are meant to be his image and likeness,
sharers of his divine life and nature.
That God wants to be one
with us can be supported by the fact that God became man to recover
us from our state of alienation from him. He gave his all for this
to happen and continues to do so up to now and till the end of time.
Not only did he become man, he also assumed all the sins of men
without committing them, conquering them ultimately with his
passion, death and resurrection.
For us to incarnate God in
us, we should try our best to have the same faith as that of Mary,
that faith that was described at one point by her cousin, Elizabeth,
in these words: “Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would
fulfill his promises to her!” (Lk 1,45) It’s a faith that shows
total and unconditional belief in everything God tells us through
Christ and now through the Church as always inspired by the Holy
Spirit.
To which, Mary responded
with her Magnificat that expressed what she glorified the most in
her life: “My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God
my Savior…” (Lk 1,46-47) We should also glorify the Lord in that
way.
With God wanting to be
born and incarnated in us, we now have to learn how to divinize our
humanity. And for this, Christ offers us “the way, the truth and the
life.”
Christ not only showed us
the way of how to handle our human condition here on earth, nor did
he only teach us the whole truth about ourselves. He also instituted
the sacraments, especially the Holy Eucharist, so that his very own
life, which is both human and divine, could also be possessed by us.
We have to do our best to
follow the very teaching and life of Christ. Our faith in him should
not only be a matter of profession, intention and nice words. It
should be expressed in deeds in a consistent and abiding manner. As
St. James said in his Letter, “What does it profit, my brethren, if
someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can faith save
him?” (2,14)
When we follow Christ and
Mary, we can develop a taste and even an appetite for the
supernatural life with God and of things supernatural in general. We
would be on our way to our own transfiguration and be like God
himself in our ultimate home in heaven since we are children of his!