24 Former Rebels receives P760k E-CLIP benefits

By DPAO, 8ID PA

March 2, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City, Samar – A total of P760,000 financial assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the government was given to 24 former members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) in Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

The distribution was made possible through the support of the 78th Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army, in collaboration with the Department of Interior and Local Government Unit (DILG), and the Provincial Government of Eastern Samar.

Eight former NPA regular members received P65,000, while 16 former Militia ng Bayan (MB) members received financial assistance of P15,000 each.

The said financial assistance is part of the government’s program in helping the former rebels as they start their life anew.

Eastern Samar Vice-Governor Maria Caridad Goteesan assured the returnees that the government is always ready to assist them.

“Gusto naming makita niyo na nandito kami para tumulong at bilang nagsisilbing mga magulang ninyo. Gusto naming nandito kayo sa aming lokalidad, at ng sa ganoong paraan, nakikita namin kayo at naaasikaso. Inuulit ko, hindi lang ang Lokal na Pamahalaan, ang ating Probinsya kundi pati ang National Government ay nagmamalasakit sa inyo,” Vice Gov. Goteesan told the former rebels.

The Commanding Officer of 78th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Allan Tria also expressed optimism that the assistance extended to former rebels will be a big help in starting their lives anew.

“Lahat ng tulong na natanggap ninyo ay nagpapakita lang na seryoso ang gobyerno sa pagtulong sa inyo at sa mga gusto pang magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan,” Lt. Col. Tria shared.

Meanwhile, 8th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, continues to urge those who have not yet surrendered to leave their armed struggle and emulate their former comrades who are now working hand-in-hand with the government in peace-building.

“It’s not yet too late. Ang gobyerno ay handang tumulong sa mga kasapi ng teroristang NPA na gustong magbalik-loob at magbagong buhay. Nakahanda na ang mga programa ng gobyerno ang kailangan na lamang nilang gawin ay bumaba na at makipagtulungan sa gobyerno,” Ligayo said.