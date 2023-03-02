24 Former Rebels
receives P760k E-CLIP benefits
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
March 2, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City, Samar – A total of P760,000 financial assistance under the
Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) of the
government was given to 24 former members of the Communist Party of
the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) in Borongan City,
Eastern Samar.
The distribution was made
possible through the support of the 78th Infantry Battalion,
Philippine Army, in collaboration with the Department of Interior
and Local Government Unit (DILG), and the Provincial Government of
Eastern Samar.
Eight former NPA regular
members received P65,000, while 16 former Militia ng Bayan (MB)
members received financial assistance of P15,000 each.
The said financial
assistance is part of the government’s program in helping the former
rebels as they start their life anew.
Eastern Samar
Vice-Governor Maria Caridad Goteesan assured the returnees that the
government is always ready to assist them.
“Gusto naming makita niyo
na nandito kami para tumulong at bilang nagsisilbing mga magulang
ninyo. Gusto naming nandito kayo sa aming lokalidad, at ng sa
ganoong paraan, nakikita namin kayo at naaasikaso. Inuulit ko, hindi
lang ang Lokal na Pamahalaan, ang ating Probinsya kundi pati ang
National Government ay nagmamalasakit sa inyo,” Vice Gov. Goteesan
told the former rebels.
The Commanding Officer of
78th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Allan Tria also
expressed optimism that the assistance extended to former rebels
will be a big help in starting their lives anew.
“Lahat ng tulong na
natanggap ninyo ay nagpapakita lang na seryoso ang gobyerno sa
pagtulong sa inyo at sa mga gusto pang magbalik-loob sa pamahalaan,”
Lt. Col. Tria shared.
Meanwhile, 8th Infantry
Division Commander, Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, continues to
urge those who have not yet surrendered to leave their armed
struggle and emulate their former comrades who are now working
hand-in-hand with the government in peace-building.
“It’s not yet too late.
Ang gobyerno ay handang tumulong sa mga kasapi ng teroristang NPA na
gustong magbalik-loob at magbagong buhay. Nakahanda na ang mga
programa ng gobyerno ang kailangan na lamang nilang gawin ay bumaba
na at makipagtulungan sa gobyerno,” Ligayo said.
Before receiving E-CLIP,
the beneficiaries also received government financial assistances
through the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP), Assistance to
Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the Department of Social
Welfare and Development Office (DSWD), and participated in various
livelihood training.