DTI Secretary Pascual Supports Kadiwa ng Pangulo

By DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit

February 27, 2023

CEBU CITY – On 27 February 2023, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual expressed his support for the Kadiwa ng Pangulo caravan held in Cebu Provincial Capitol. Kadiwa ng Pangulo is a farm-to-consumer program that ensures Filipino consumers' access to low-priced and guaranteed high-quality produce from local consumers. The initiative is part of the Philippine government's ongoing efforts to stabilize the prices of manufactured and agricultural basic necessities and prime commodities (BNPCs) following the spike in prices of goods.

In his message, Secretary Pascual recognized the importance of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo, especially in offering consumers low-priced, high-quality products, assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tempering the domestic impacts of the ongoing global inflation, and helping farmers, cooperatives, fishermen, and other sectors of agriculture earn profitable income and while connecting them directly to consumers.

“Bukod pa rito, ang Kadiwa caravan ay napapanahon sa adhikain ng pamahalaan na palakasin ang sektor ng agrikultura. Sa pag-unlad ng sektor na ito, makapagbibigay ito ng mas maraming hanap-buhay at mapatataas ang produksyon ng pagkain upang masiguro ang sapat na supply para sa lahat. Sa pagpapalakas at pagpapatibay ng mga Kadiwa stores, malaki ang maiaambag nito sa pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya matapos ang pandemya. Ang programang ito ay tugon din ng pamahalaan upang mapababa ang inflation rate ng bansa at maalalayan ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino sa pagkamit ng food at nutrition security,” said Secretary Pascual.

Further, the program will facilitate the removal of ‘middlemen’ that purposely hinder and disrupt the local supply chain of produce going to public markets. The permanent establishment of the Kadiwa caravan provides access to lower-priced consumer goods.

With its mandate of promoting consumer welfare and protection, Secretary Pascual also ensures the public that the Department of Trade and Industry will continue implementing policies and programs to ensure consumers' access to affordable and high-quality BNPCs. As part of this, the DTI regularly conducts price monitoring in supermarkets and public markets, operates Diskwento Caravans and rolling stores, and capacitates Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs) to monitor and address or forestall exorbitant, excessive, and unreasonable prices.