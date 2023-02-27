DTI Secretary
Pascual Supports Kadiwa ng Pangulo
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
February 27, 2023
CEBU CITY – On 27
February 2023, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred
Pascual expressed his support for the Kadiwa ng Pangulo caravan held
in Cebu Provincial Capitol. Kadiwa ng Pangulo is a farm-to-consumer
program that ensures Filipino consumers' access to low-priced and
guaranteed high-quality produce from local consumers. The initiative
is part of the Philippine government's ongoing efforts to stabilize
the prices of manufactured and agricultural basic necessities and
prime commodities (BNPCs) following the spike in prices of goods.
In his message, Secretary
Pascual recognized the importance of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo,
especially in offering consumers low-priced, high-quality products,
assisting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), tempering
the domestic impacts of the ongoing global inflation, and helping
farmers, cooperatives, fishermen, and other sectors of agriculture
earn profitable income and while connecting them directly to
consumers.
“Bukod pa rito, ang Kadiwa
caravan ay napapanahon sa adhikain ng pamahalaan na palakasin ang
sektor ng agrikultura. Sa pag-unlad ng sektor na ito, makapagbibigay
ito ng mas maraming hanap-buhay at mapatataas ang produksyon ng
pagkain upang masiguro ang sapat na supply para sa lahat. Sa
pagpapalakas at pagpapatibay ng mga Kadiwa stores, malaki ang
maiaambag nito sa pagbangon ng ating ekonomiya matapos ang pandemya.
Ang programang ito ay tugon din ng pamahalaan upang mapababa ang
inflation rate ng bansa at maalalayan ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino
sa pagkamit ng food at nutrition security,” said Secretary Pascual.
Further, the program will
facilitate the removal of ‘middlemen’ that purposely hinder and
disrupt the local supply chain of produce going to public markets.
The permanent establishment of the Kadiwa caravan provides access to
lower-priced consumer goods.
With its mandate of
promoting consumer welfare and protection, Secretary Pascual also
ensures the public that the Department of Trade and Industry will
continue implementing policies and programs to ensure consumers'
access to affordable and high-quality BNPCs. As part of this, the
DTI regularly conducts price monitoring in supermarkets and public
markets, operates Diskwento Caravans and rolling stores, and
capacitates Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs) to monitor and
address or forestall exorbitant, excessive, and unreasonable prices.
In closing, Secretary
Pascual said that "Sa pamamagitan ng pagsasagawa ng Kadiwa ng
Pangulo caravan, titiyakin ng DTI na may abot-kayang halagang
pagkain sa bawat hapag kainan ng pamilyang Pilipino."