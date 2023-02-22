RCEP secured
Senate nod
By
DTI-Bureau of International Trade Relations
February 22, 2023
PASAY CITY – Department of
Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual, Undersecretary
Ceferino Rodolfo, and Assistant Secretary Allan B. Gepty expressed
their utmost appreciation to the Philippine Senate for concurring
with the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership (RCEP) on 21 February 2023.
With 20 senators voting
for the concurrence, the Philippines is now set to participate in
the largest free trade area.
“We laud the Philippine
Senate for its prompt action on this very important treaty. This
gives a strong signal to our trading partners as to the trade policy
direction of the country, and the resolve of the present
administration to provide a conducive business environment for
potential investors”, said Secretary Pascual.
During the plenary
deliberation, no less than Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz”
Zubiri and Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda defended the
concurrence of the Senate.
“Indeed, Senators Zubiri
and Legarda excellently argued the merits of the RCEP Agreement and
showed why the Philippines could not afford not to be part of it.
One of the most critical reasons is that if we refuse to
participate, businesses and investors may relocate in other
countries that are already participating in RCEP. This means we will
be at a disadvantaged position in ASEAN”, the Trade Chief added.
Senator Legarda emphasized
the need to support the agriculture sector, stressing that RCEP
itself is a tool that needs to be utilized by Filipino businesses in
order for gains to materialize.
“There is nothing wrong
with RCEP, it is smuggling, lack of support of agriculture,” she
stated, in response to concerns that the agriculture sector will be
adversely affected by RCEP. “This is not a magic pill. RCEP or no
RCEP, we must help these sectors,” she added.
Meanwhile, Senator Zubiri
stressed the need for a holistic approach to RCEP, stating that the
government should also take into account the welfare of other
sectors of the economy.
“Whether we have RCEP or
not, the agri sector, in its state right now is suffering. Let’s say
we don’t ratify RCEP, I think it will still be suffering but the
thing is manufacturing will also be suffering, exports will also
suffer. In the totality of things, I am not just standing as an
agriculturalist, but I am also standing as a Senator of the
Republic, we also have other constituencies to protect, so we are
looking at the totality of it all,” Zubiri said.
According to Secretary
Pascual, he commends the two senators not only for their sterling
defense of RCEP but also for their creative approach in handling the
issues and concerns raised by oppositors.
Further, under the
Resolution of the Senate concurring on the ratification of the RCEP
Agreement, a Senate oversight committee was created to ensure the
effective implementation of programs intended to improve the
competitiveness of local stakeholders, especially farmers.
For its part, the
Executive Department showed its full support during the
interpellation. Present during the deliberation were Executive
Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Special Assistant to the President Antonio
Lagdameo Jr., Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Budget Secretary
Amenah Pangandaman, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, Acting
Foreign Affairs Secretary Carlos Sorreta, Labor and Employment
Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, and Agriculture Senior Undersecretary
Domingo Panganiban.
The Agreement will be
effective for the Philippines 60 days after the submission of the
country’s Instrument of Ratification (IOR) to the ASEAN Secretary
General as the Depositary.