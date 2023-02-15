Children football
teams from conflict-affected areas in Samar compete in the
prestigious Thirsty Cup
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 15, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Stormkickers and Palapag Football Club competed in
the recently concluded 17th Thirsty Cup on February 12, 2023, held
at Abellana Sports Complex, Cebu City.
The Thirsty Cup is a 3-day
football competition where more than 200 teams from all over the
Philippines competed to clench for the championship and be
recognized.
Major General Camilo Z.
Ligayo, Commander of 8th Infantry Division organized the team with
the Palapag Football Club which was composed of kids from remote
barangays or barangays then influenced by NPAs in Northern Samar
when he was still the Commander of 801st Infantry Brigade.
The Stormkickers is
composed of 10 females and 15 male players that participated in the
Ladies Open and Under 19 (U19) Boys Categories, respectively. On the
other hand, the Palapag FC has 10 players that participated in the
Under 13 (U13) Boys Category.
Under the Ladies Open, the
team garnered three wins and made it up to the Quarter Finals, and
in the U13 category, the Palapag FC recorded two wins.
Even though the team
didn’t advance to the championship finals, Private Rueben Ranille,
one of the Stormkickers and Palapag FC coaches, was appreciative of
the chance given to these eager football neophytes.
Private Ranille has also
expressed his gratitude to 8ID Commander, Maj. Gen. Ligayo, for the
new milestone achieved by the team.
“Iyon ‘yong pinaka-first
time nilang maglaro at nakakaproud kasi ang mga bata na kasali sa
Palapag FC ito ang mga bata na tinuruan ko noong nasa Community
Support Program pa ako. Nagpapasalamat kami sa ating 8ID Commander,
Maj. Gen. Ligayo, kasi sinusuportahan niya ang mga programa na pang
sports. Syempre malaki rin ang aming pasasalamat sa oportunidad na
ito kasi alam namin na magbubukas pa ito ng iba pang oportunidad
para sa mga kabataan nating football players,” Private Ranille said.
Both teams were coached by
two soldiers of 8ID, Philippine Army, Private Rueben Ranille and
Corporal Edelyn Panaguiton, and another soldier who also played
during the said competition under the Women’s Category, Private
Angelie Pagpaguitan.
Meanwhile, 8th Infantry
Division Commander, Major General Camilo Ligayo, congratulated the
team for their hard work and for making it to the said competition.
“I assure you my full
support to sports, especially these football teams. I believe that
they will achieve more in the future; we just need to support, help
and train them.”
“It is better to immerse
our children or youths in sports to give them opportunities which
are way better than engaging in activities organized by left-leaning
groups,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo concluded.