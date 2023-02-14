DTI chief graced
the launching of OTOP Hub in Bacoor, Cavite
L-R:
Congressman Bryan Revilla, Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla,
Vice Mayor Rowena Mendiola, DTI Secretary Fred Pascual, DTI-CALABARZON
OIC Regional Director Marissa Argente, DTI-Cavite Provincial
Director Revelyn A. Cortez.
By
DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
February 14, 2023
BACOOR CITY, Cavite
– On 14 February 2023, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)
Secretary Fred Pascual graced the launching of the One Town, One
Product (OTOP) Hub in Bacoor City, Cavite. The OTOP Hub in Bacoor is
the second one established in the Province of Cavite, this is in
partnership with the Office of Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla,
Mayor Strike Revilla, the City Livelihood Office, and the Local
Government Unit (LGU) of Bacoor.
OTOP Philippines is a
priority program of the government to assist micro, small, and
medium enterprises (MSMEs) in reaching wider markets. The Hub in
Bacoor will serve as a venue for OTOPreneurs to strengthen linkages,
negotiate potential partnerships and collaborations with other MSMEs
and institutional buyers, and showcase various products developed
under the OTOP Next Generation Product Development Project.
The launching was also
attended by Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla, Congressman Bryan
Revilla, DTI Undersecretary Blesila A. Lantayona, Assistant
Secretary Dominic Tolentino, DTI-CALABARZON OIC Regional Director
Marissa Argente, DTI-Cavite Provincial Director Revelyn A. Cortez,
Mayor Strike Revilla, Negosyo Center Manager Ms. Carmelita Gawaran,
and Councilor Reynaldo Fabian.