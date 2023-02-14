DTI chief graced the launching of OTOP Hub in Bacoor, Cavite

News page
L-R: Congressman Bryan Revilla, Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla, Vice Mayor Rowena Mendiola, DTI Secretary Fred Pascual, DTI-CALABARZON OIC Regional Director Marissa Argente, DTI-Cavite Provincial Director Revelyn A. Cortez.

By DTI-OSEC-Public Relations Unit
February 14, 2023

BACOOR CITY, Cavite – On 14 February 2023, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Fred Pascual graced the launching of the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Hub in Bacoor City, Cavite. The OTOP Hub in Bacoor is the second one established in the Province of Cavite, this is in partnership with the Office of Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla, Mayor Strike Revilla, the City Livelihood Office, and the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Bacoor.

OTOP Philippines is a priority program of the government to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in reaching wider markets. The Hub in Bacoor will serve as a venue for OTOPreneurs to strengthen linkages, negotiate potential partnerships and collaborations with other MSMEs and institutional buyers, and showcase various products developed under the OTOP Next Generation Product Development Project.

The launching was also attended by Congresswoman Lani Mercado-Revilla, Congressman Bryan Revilla, DTI Undersecretary Blesila A. Lantayona, Assistant Secretary Dominic Tolentino, DTI-CALABARZON OIC Regional Director Marissa Argente, DTI-Cavite Provincial Director Revelyn A. Cortez, Mayor Strike Revilla, Negosyo Center Manager Ms. Carmelita Gawaran, and Councilor Reynaldo Fabian.

 

 