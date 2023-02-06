Rural development
seen as DAR turns over 2 bridges in So. Leyte and E. Samar
|
Agrarian
Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III (right) leads the inauguration and
turnover of the P9.1 million 28 linear-meter Tulay ng Pangulo in
Balangiga, Eastern Samar during his recent visit to Eastern
Visayas.
By
JOSE ALSMTIH L. SORIA
February 6, 2023
BALANGIGA, Eastern
Samar – Residents of Barangay Cag-olango in this municipality
are so thankful that a durable bridge was constructed in adjacent
village, Sta. Rosa, replacing the wooden bridge which, according to
them, many have fallen.
Barangay Cag-olango
Chairman Juanito Cabas, together with his constituents, Lilibeth
Delcallar, Tessie Elasyon and Eufemia Escalo, did not miss the
inauguration of the “Tulay ng Pangulo para sa Kaunlarang Pang-Agraryo”
(TPKP) project on Friday (January 27) to express their thanks and
happiness to Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III who led
the inauguration and turnover rites.
According to them, this is
a big help to the farmers especially those living in the upland
barangays.
Aside from the two
mentioned barangays, residents of two more villages, Guinmaayohan
and Maybunga will benefit from this project, they added.
About 4,000 residents from
these four villages, 529 of whom are agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs),
are expected to be directly benefited.
Mayor Dana Flynch de Lira
in her message also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the
blessings being poured into her town, a fourth-class municipality.
This bridge will help us
cross from the state of poverty towards a progressive Balangiga, she
exclaimed.
On Thursday and Friday
(January 26 and 27) during the visit of Estrella to this region, two
two-lanes modular prefabricated steel bridges constructed under the
TPKP project were inaugurated and turned over to recipient local
government units (LGUs) in two separate areas in Eastern Visayas.
Here, Estrella said,
“Kahit maliit na bayan ang Balangiga, magkakaroon tayo ng magandang
kinabukasan na ipapamana sa ating mga anak.”
A day before, Estrella,
who handed Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) and turned
over farm machineries at the Visayas State University (VSU) in
Tolosa, Leyte, ordered Undersecretary Kazel Celeste of the Field
Operations Office to lead the inauguration and turnover rites of the
TPKP project in Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, which was done
simultaneously with the activities in Tolosa.
Celeste in her message
said, “Kami po ay napakasaya dahil nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon na
mabisita ang Barangay Ilaya at Nava dahil napakaimportante sa amin
na maibigay ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa ating mga magsasaka.” Isa sa
mga adhikain ng ating pangulo at kalihim ay “To bring the government
closer to the people,” she stressed.
Barangay Chairman Joey
Saguran of Barangay Ilaya thanked DAR and the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH). The two government agencies are partner
in implementing this project funded by the French government.
Saguran said “Malaki ang
tulong ng tulay na ito sa amin dahil mapapadali na ang pagdadala ng
aming mga produkto (sa mga pamilihan).”
“Dati, nung spillway pa,
pag-umuulan ng isa o dalawang oras, hindi na kami makakadaan dahil
umaapaw ang tubig,” Saguran added.
Celeste exclaimed
“Napakasaya po namin na sa munting proyekto na ito ay malaki na ang
pagbabago na magagawa sa ating mga ARBs.
Aside from the over a
thousand residents, most of them are ARBs, in three adjacent
villages, Ilaya, Nava and Tuburan, who will be directly benefited by
this project, hundreds of daily commuters who prefer to take this
shortcut route within the Southern Leyte Settlement Project (SLSP)
from Hinunangan to St. Bernard or vice-versa will likewise be
benefited.
DAR Eastern Visayas
Regional Director Robert Anthony Yu disclosed that the two projects
have a combined cost of P17.6 million.
He further disclosed that
there are now nine completed TPKP projects throughout the region.