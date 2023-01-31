DAR starts
distribution of e-titles under SPLIT in EV
|
Senator
Imee Marcos and Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella
III distributed more than a thousand Certificates of Land
Ownership Award (CLOAs) at the Visayas State University in
Tolosa, Leyte.
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
January 31, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY –
Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Eastern Visayas start
receiving their individual land titles generated under the
Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR’s) Support to Parcelization of
Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.
On Thursday and Friday
last week, Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III handed at
the Visayas State University (VSU) gymnasium in Tolosa, Leyte and at
the covered court of Balangiga in Eastern Samar, 890
electronically-generated individual Certificates of Land Ownership
Award (E-CLOAs) under the World Bank-funded SPLIT project.
The same number of ARBs
received the said land titles covering an aggregate area of
1,402.6660 hectares of agricultural lands.
Of the 890 E-CLOAs, 690
were distributed in Tolosa covering a combined area of 1,123.6289
hectares of farmlands situated in the provinces of Leyte, Southern
Leyte, Biliran, Western Samar and Northern Samar, while the
remaining 200 E-CLOAs covering 279.0371 hectares situated in
Balangiga and Lawaan towns were distributed at the Balangiga covered
court.
Estrella explained that
the DAR handed collective CLOAs in the past to expedite the
distribution of lands which resulted to uncertainties among the ARBs
regarding their respective areas.
Now, with the
parcelization of the collective CLOAs and the issuance of individual
titles, the beneficiary is installed to his/her designated lot
thereby improving land tenure security and strengthen property
rights, while the local government unit will have an increased
collection of real property tax, he added.
DAR Regional Director for
Eastern Visayas, Robert Anthony Yu, said 17,496 collective CLOAs
covering 220,473 hectares of agricultural lands situated in
different parts of the region are subject for parcelization under
the SPLIT project.
In Tolosa, Estrella was
joined by Senator Imee Marcos where 157 additional CLOAs covering a
combined area of 162,2395 hectares generated under the regular land
acquisition and distribution program of the Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP) were distributed to 116 more ARBs.
Tingog Partylist
representative Jude Acidre was also with the Secretary during the
latter’s two-day activities in Leyte and Eastern Samar.
Marcos disclosed the bill
she filed in the Senate that would emancipate ARBs from the existing
debt burden grant of agricultural lands under the CARP.
On September 13 last year,
Marcos’ brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., signed Executive
Order No. 4 ordering a one year moratorium on the payment of the
principal obligation and the annual interest due and payable by an
ARB.
At 69 years old, Ruben
Inciso of Lawaan, Eastern Samar was the oldest CLOA recipient at the
Balangiga distribution rite. When asked for comment, he thanked
President Bongbong Marcos, and Estrella that finally the 1.8-hectare
farmland he is tilling is now titled under his name.
Meanwhile, more than P5.7
million worth of farm machineries and equipment were likewise turned
over to agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) from
Leyte, Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar on these two occasions.
Yu said land distribution
is DAR’s contribution to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (ELCAC),
a whole-of-nation approach in attaining inclusive and sustainable
peace in the country.