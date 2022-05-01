NMP sets sail for
a productive 2023: 886 seafarers aboard as of 28 January
By
National Maritime Polytechnic
January 30, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), a premier government-owned
maritime training and research institution located at Brgy.
Cabalawan, Tacloban City, has set sail for a productive 2023 as it
surpasses its monthly target number of trainees for the month of
January..
Eight hundred eighty-six
(886) maritime trainees were on board NMP as of 28 January 2022
comprised of aspiring and active seafarers, maritime instructors and
assessors and supervisors and other maritime allied personnel.
The strong enrollment
figure revealed that a substantial 701 (79.12%) took the Basic
Courses, 74 (8.35%) enrolled in Specialized Courses, 43 (4.85%)
availed of Deck Courses, 35 (4.40%) listed in Engine Courses and the
remaining 29 (3.27%) came from Professional Development Courses.
With the said
accomplishment, the Agency is off to a strong start as it endeavors
to reach its target of ten thousand (10,000) trainees trained in CY
2023.
In the interim, NMP is
currently awaiting the result of the MARINA inspection held on 07-11
November 2022, following the rectification of the previously
identified deficiencies. Additionally, the Agency is on the process
of revising some of its training standards pursuant to MARINA
Memorandum Circular No. SC-2022-05 in compliance with the
requirement of the Standards of Training, Certification and
Watchkeeping Convention (STCW) for Seafarers 1978, as amended.
Meanwhile, in its efforts
to contribute in providing employment to Filipino seafarers, NMP
continues to improve its facilities and deliver high-quality
maritime trainings aligned with the STCW Convention as amended in
2010. These endeavors reflect NMP's dedication to support the
employment and professional growth of Filipino seafarers, and
strengthen the Philippine maritime industry as a whole.