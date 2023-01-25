IBP holds
Southern Luzon regional convention
Press Release
January 25, 2023
PASIG CITY –
Officials from the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, the Supreme
Court of the Philippines, judges and other officials of the
Judiciary, public prosecutors, public attorneys, and key officials
from the Province of Laguna participated in the IBP Southern Luzon
Regional Convention on January 20, 2023 at The Bellevue Manila,
Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Notable personalities in attendance were
Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, Supreme Court
Associate Justices Ramon Paul L. Hernando and Jose Midas Marquez,
Court Administrator Raul B. Villanueva, Vice Governor of the
Province of Laguna Karen Agapay, Judge Dennis Juso Rafa of RTC
Branch 154 of Biñan, Laguna, and Judge Elisa Ramirez Sarmiento-
Flores of RTC Branch 71 of Pasig City.
The regional convention,
titled Revolutionizing the IBP and the Legal System, was another
historic gathering of members of the legal profession to discuss
different ideas on changing the legal system by adopting new
technologies in the dispensation of justice.
Commencing the start of
the regional convention, IBP Governor for the Southern Luzon Region
Jerwin J. Lopez conveyed to everyone present that fellowships such
as this regional convention are an integral part of the IBP life.
Through these gatherings, friendship, camaraderie, and solid vital
relationships are built and fostered. He thanked and congratulated
all representatives of all chapters under his region for all their
accomplishments and credits their successes to their dedication, as
especially highlighted by their chapter presidents and officers who
allotted time away from their private practice, their families, and
from their ownselves, just to be of service to the people, the
country, and to their fellow lawyers through the IBP.
In closing, Governor
Jerwin Lopez thanked Supreme Court Justices Alexander G. Gesmundo,
Ramon Paul L. Hernando, and Jose Midas Marquez, who, despite their
busy schedules, have taken the time to grace this event. According
to him, this goes to show that the highest court in the land truly
regards the IBP as its indispensable partner in the administration
and dispensation of justice. Along with this, the Supreme Court, no
matter how regal and majestic its stature may be, becomes a humble
servant of the country and the people when justice is at the
forefront of the conversation.
In his keynote speech,
Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo reaffirmed the
Supreme Court’s commitment of providing a legal system that is
swift, just, and modern through the Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan
for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 or SPJI. In line with the theme
of the regional convention, Chief Justice Gesmundo said that "We
cannot overemphasize that the SPJI is necessary to reinvigorate and
retool the judicial system. The Court must consistently be proactive
and continuously innovate at this time of greater uncertainties and
challenges." He shared that the IBP has been a staunch partner in
furthering the causes of the Court such as the continuous
improvement of procedural rules and the use of information
technology.
Adding to what was shared
by the Chief Justice, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul L.
Hernando spoke about the importance of modernizing the Bar Exams. In
his words, he stressed the importance of modernizing the manner of
admitting new members of the Bar in keeping with the best practices
that other legal jurisdictions observe and implement in their
respective areas. He reiterated the Supreme Court’s goal of shifting
to a modern and receptive legal profession.
IBP National President
Burt M. Estrada reminded everyone that as lawyers, they all have
sworn to uphold the Constitution and the laws. And so, they are
regarded as sentinels of the rule of law. He stressed the continuing
obligation to uphold the rule of law and gain the people’s trust in
the legal system. In doing so, lawyers should lead by example. As he
said, lawyers are regarded as sentinels of the rule of law. Because
of this, the IBP is mandated to assist in the proper administration
of justice. In closing, he encouraged everyone to be agents of
positive change for the IBP, our legal system, and our country.