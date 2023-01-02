What the Sto.
Niño tells us
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
January 14, 2023
ON this Feast of the Sto.
Niño, we are reminded that irrespective of whatever status we have
in this life, it is always necessary that we be like children. Why?
Christ told his disciples
clearly: “Unless you turn and become like children, you will not
enter the Kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child
is the greatest in the Kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one
child such as this in my name receives me.” (Mt 18,3-5)
Christ reiterated this
necessity of being childlike a number of times during his preaching.
“Let the children come to me. Do not prevent them, for the Kingdom
of God belongs to such as these.” (Mk 10,15) St. James, in his
letter, made the same affirmation. “God opposes the proud but shows
favor to the humble.” (4,6)
We can ask what it is in
children that Christ would want us to be like them? I suppose what
can come to mind are the qualities of simplicity, transparency,
complete trust to elders, etc.
It’s quite clear that we
all need to be childlike even as we grow in age and stature, and
even as we accumulate already quite a significant amount of
knowledge with our exposure to the world and to life in general.
Yes, children and heaven
are almost synonymous to each other. No wonder we feel like we are
in heaven every time we see children around. Every time a baby is
born, we are very happy because we somehow know that he just did not
come out of his mother’s womb, but rather from the very hands of God
who created him before the parents procreated him.
In spite of the many
limitations of children, what makes them always desirable is their
pure, innocent heart, incapable of malice, ambition, pride and
haughtiness. They are a source of many other good things.
Their heart is always
trusting in the Lord, just like a little kid is always confident
with his father. Faith and hope easily grow and acquire strength
when nurtured in a child's heart. It's this attitude that leads them
to go on and move on no matter what, for life to them could only be
an adventure of discoveries.
This feast of the Sto.
Niño also reminds us that we really need to take care of the
children, teaching them the basic virtues that hopefully will branch
out to more virtues until they can have a strong sense of religion.
Let’s remember that as a poet once said, the child is the father of
the man. How the child is trained and raised will determine how he
will be when he grows up.
How important it is
therefore to teach the children the basic virtues and values. The
teaching has to be done patiently and in a most gradual but
persistent way. For this purpose, parents may have to undertake some
study to know how to go about this most delicate duty. But, for
sure, all that effort and sacrifice involved would be all worth it.
Children definitely need
to be constantly accompanied. Especially these days when the
environment can be very confusing, it’s important that children are
closely supervised so that their inherent innocence can be kept even
as they get to know more and more things.
Let’s hope that we manage
to train children to be always God-fearing and loving of everyone
even as they unavoidably face all kinds of trials and challenges as
they go along in life.