Utility workers
take centerstage during DAR Christmas celebration
By
JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
December 30, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – As
the whole world celebrates the holiday season in so many ways, the
regional office of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in
Eastern Visayas paid tribute to the ordinary workers during their
Christmas festivity which centered on the theme “Pagpupugay sa
karaniwang manggagawa.”
During the celebration
last week, the 14 utility workers, seven males and seven females,
took the centerstage in their shining, shimmering, splendid gowns
and suits as they vied for the male and female “Faces of the Night.”
Wearing a black evening
gown, Emilyn Fernando’s answer to the question, “Bilang isa sa mga
utility worker papano mo maibabahagi ang iyong kakayahan sa DAR,”
got the judges nod and emerged the female “Face of the Night.”
According to her, “Kahit
walang nakatingin, magtratrabaho ako at saka kahit lumampas po ang
oras ko sa trabaho, magtratrabaho din po ako. Bibigyan ko rin po ng
respeto lahat.”
For the male category, the
judges unanimously chose Menard Sabalza with his answer, “Kun ano
talaga an akon trabaho, amo an akon tratrabahu-on. Ngan kun ano an
akon mabubuhat ngan mabubulig, amo akon bubuhaton ngan ibubulig ko
ha iyo nga tanan.”
Meanwhile, everyone was
touched when Julie Ann Sanchez said “maraming-maraming salamat po sa
gabing ito. Kahit papano nakaranas kami ng magandang damit, magmake-up,
at hindi tagakuskus ng CR, taga-mop at tagalinis ng table.”
The different divisions
provided their needs making their total transformation a night to
remember. An experience they will forever cherish.