Utility workers take centerstage during DAR Christmas celebration

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

December 30, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – As the whole world celebrates the holiday season in so many ways, the regional office of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) in Eastern Visayas paid tribute to the ordinary workers during their Christmas festivity which centered on the theme “Pagpupugay sa karaniwang manggagawa.”

During the celebration last week, the 14 utility workers, seven males and seven females, took the centerstage in their shining, shimmering, splendid gowns and suits as they vied for the male and female “Faces of the Night.”

Wearing a black evening gown, Emilyn Fernando’s answer to the question, “Bilang isa sa mga utility worker papano mo maibabahagi ang iyong kakayahan sa DAR,” got the judges nod and emerged the female “Face of the Night.”

According to her, “Kahit walang nakatingin, magtratrabaho ako at saka kahit lumampas po ang oras ko sa trabaho, magtratrabaho din po ako. Bibigyan ko rin po ng respeto lahat.”

For the male category, the judges unanimously chose Menard Sabalza with his answer, “Kun ano talaga an akon trabaho, amo an akon tratrabahu-on. Ngan kun ano an akon mabubuhat ngan mabubulig, amo akon bubuhaton ngan ibubulig ko ha iyo nga tanan.”

Meanwhile, everyone was touched when Julie Ann Sanchez said “maraming-maraming salamat po sa gabing ito. Kahit papano nakaranas kami ng magandang damit, magmake-up, at hindi tagakuskus ng CR, taga-mop at tagalinis ng table.”