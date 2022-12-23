5 flood control
structures in Dagami nears completion
By
DPWH 2nd LED
December 23, 2022
DAGAMI, Leyte –
Ensuring protection against possible flooding, the Leyte Second
District Engineering Office (L2DEO) of the Department of Public
Works and Highways (DPWH) is now on its final phase for the
construction of the Binahaan Flood Control Structure and Drainage
System along the portion of the Binahaan River Basin in Dagami,
Leyte.
For the current year,
L2DEO has implemented five (5) flood control structure projects
stretching the Binahaan River Basin, located in the barangays of
Balilit (upstream and downstream), Cansamada, Digahungan, and Abre.
According to District
Engineer Leo Edward Oppura, the flood control structure being built
in Cansamada and upstream and downstream of Balilit will not only
reduce flooding but will also protect the Balilit bridge from
ravaging water surges as the river passes through the bridge.
Meanwhile, 440-linear
meters of revetment wall are constructed for the Digahungan flood
control and 328 linear meters of gabions are also installed located
in Barangay Abre as protection against strong currents and to
prevent riverbank erosion.
Flood control structures,
such as gabion barriers, are necessary for communities near the
Binahaan River to reduce erosion and scouring on river banks during
floods and high-velocity river streams, as well as to avoid further
damage to water-logged areas.
River banks will not be
compromised during sudden occurrence of rains and tropical storms,
thereby protecting the lives and property of those living nearby.
This project will ensure
safety and protect residents' livelihoods and properties once it is
fully completed in the first quarter of next year.
With funding sourced from
the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022, these five (5) flood
control structures along the Binahaan River in Dagami town cost a
total of P235.05 Million.