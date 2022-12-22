KADIWA brings
noche buena goods and local products in Tacloban
By
DTI-Regional Operations
Group
December 22, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Leyte Provincial Office
joined the Department of Agriculture (DA) Region 8 to conduct Kadiwa
ng Pasko through its Diskwento Caravan: Noche Buena Edition.
The Diskwento Caravan has
been a part of Kadiwa from November 16-18, 2022 in Rizal Plaza,
Tacloban City. Basic necessities, prime commodities, Noche Buena
products, and Christmas decorations from major distributors in the
region, as well as locally manufactured delicacies and handcrafted
items of assisted MSMEs were on display in this huge marketing
event.
After the three-day
selling event, Kadiwa ng Pasko continued to showcase basic goods,
farm fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, local delicacies and items
for five Sundays – November 20, November 27, December 4, December
11, and December 18, and will run before Christmas Day.
Through the Diskwento
Caravan, DTI invited and helped nine retail distributors and 32
DTI-assisted MSMEs to generate total cash and booked sales of P1.2M
over the course of 8 days.
This year's successful
edition of Kadiwa ng Pasko is a testament of the strong partnership
between DTI, DA, DILG, DOLE, DSWD, and Tingog Sinirangan.
DTI will continue to
establish strong local presence and partnership among government
enablers.