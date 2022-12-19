Flood control
structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Nabang
By
FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
December 19, 2022
CALBAYOG CITY – A
flood control structure was built by Samar First District
Engineering Office along Jibatang River in Barangay Nabang, Calbayog
City.
The above-mentioned
structure spans 254.6 meters in length and has an average height of
3-12 meters since some areas have existing flood control structure.
Part of the scope of work includes the installation of 16 solar
street lights every 20 meters along the structure. This will serve
as a protection wall for residents of the said barangay.
The structure has a total
revised contract amount of P43.61 million drawn from the General
Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.
Barangay Nabang is a
low-lying area that is prone to flooding, particularly during
typhoons and heavy rains. Flood control was built to reduce the
effects of flood water or high-water levels in flood-prone
communities.