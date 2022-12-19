News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

No mercy for Joma until every CPP-NPA-NDF member surrenders

NPA in Northern Samar use anti-personnel mines blatantly disregard IHL

IBP conducts finance summit for chapter legal aid clerks

Calubian farmers receive CLOAs as early Christmas gift from DAR

Beware of false prophets and false Christs

DAR validates Leyte farmer organizations as among potential recipients of the P16-B assistance

DTI chief partners with Google, provides scholarship for low-income students

The State of Human Rights in the Country, A State of Brokenness

 
 

 

 

Flood control structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Nabang

Brgy. Nabang flood control structure

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN
December 19, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – A flood control structure was built by Samar First District Engineering Office along Jibatang River in Barangay Nabang, Calbayog City.

The above-mentioned structure spans 254.6 meters in length and has an average height of 3-12 meters since some areas have existing flood control structure. Part of the scope of work includes the installation of 16 solar street lights every 20 meters along the structure. This will serve as a protection wall for residents of the said barangay.

The structure has a total revised contract amount of P43.61 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.

Barangay Nabang is a low-lying area that is prone to flooding, particularly during typhoons and heavy rains. Flood control was built to reduce the effects of flood water or high-water levels in flood-prone communities.

 

 