Flood control structure built to protect residents of Brgy. Nabang

By FLORSELISSA A. JUSAYAN

December 19, 2022

CALBAYOG CITY – A flood control structure was built by Samar First District Engineering Office along Jibatang River in Barangay Nabang, Calbayog City.

The above-mentioned structure spans 254.6 meters in length and has an average height of 3-12 meters since some areas have existing flood control structure. Part of the scope of work includes the installation of 16 solar street lights every 20 meters along the structure. This will serve as a protection wall for residents of the said barangay.

The structure has a total revised contract amount of P43.61 million drawn from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022.