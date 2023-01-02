IBP congratulates J. Eduardo Malaya on his election as president of the Administrative Council of the Permanent Court of Arbitration for 2023-2024

Press Release

December 29, 2022

PASIG CITY – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines congratulates the Philippine Ambassador to The Netherlands, J. Eduardo Malaya, on his election as president of the Administrative Council of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) for 2023-2024.

His appointment is a recognition of his exemplary record in diplomacy and government service, having served as undersecretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from 2019 to 2022 and twice served as Assistant Secretary (Director-General) for Treaties and Legal Affairs from 2007 to 2011 and from 2017 to 2019. He was also the Philippine ambassador to Malaysia from 2011 to 2017 and the DFA spokesman from 2009 to 2011. Furthermore, he has led the Philippine accession in 2010 to the Convention for the Pacific Settlement of International Disputes, which paved the way for the country’s membership in the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

As the first Filipino national to serve at the helm of the Administrative Council of the PCA, the IBP and the Philippine legal community expresses their pride and happiness in Ambassador Malaya’s election. The IBP considers this as an opportunity to uphold its commitment to advance all interests in the preservation of the rule of law. In this regard, the IBP strives to safeguard the ideals of achieving justice and peace through law.