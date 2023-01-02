IBP congratulates
J. Eduardo Malaya on his election as president of the Administrative
Council of the Permanent Court of Arbitration for 2023-2024
Press Release
December 29, 2022
PASIG CITY – The
Integrated Bar of the Philippines congratulates the Philippine
Ambassador to The Netherlands, J. Eduardo Malaya, on his election as
president of the Administrative Council of the Permanent Court of
Arbitration (PCA) for 2023-2024.
His appointment is a recognition of his exemplary record in
diplomacy and government service, having served as undersecretary of
the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from 2019 to 2022 and twice
served as Assistant Secretary (Director-General) for Treaties and
Legal Affairs from 2007 to 2011 and from 2017 to 2019. He was also
the Philippine ambassador to Malaysia from 2011 to 2017 and the DFA
spokesman from 2009 to 2011. Furthermore, he has led the Philippine
accession in 2010 to the Convention for the Pacific Settlement of
International Disputes, which paved the way for the country’s
membership in the Permanent Court of Arbitration.
As the first Filipino national to serve at the helm of the
Administrative Council of the PCA, the IBP and the Philippine legal
community expresses their pride and happiness in Ambassador Malaya’s
election. The IBP considers this as an opportunity to uphold its
commitment to advance all interests in the preservation of the rule
of law. In this regard, the IBP strives to safeguard the ideals of
achieving justice and peace through law.
Once again, the IBP congratulates Philippine Ambassador to The
Netherlands, J. Eduardo Malaya as he embarks on this endeavor and we
look forward to supporting and celebrating his achievements in his
new role as president of the Administrative Council of the Permanent
Court of Arbitration (PCA) for 2023-2024.