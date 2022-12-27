Eastern Visayas Youth condemns another year of CPP thru Peace Concert

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 27, 2022

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City - The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine Army supports the first-ever music festival for peace at Peoples Center, Tacloban City last December 26, 2022.

The said activity is in line with the strong condemnation of the youth for another year of deceptive recruitment done by the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People’s Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

The Music Festival aims to showcase the talents of various youth organizations all over the Region that are dedicated to all youth and members of Peoples Organization who have been victims of the CPP- NPA-NDF recruitment.

The activity also aims to capacitate the youth to be active partners in pursuit of genuine and lasting peace.

The participating performers included are TacMusico, Hands Off Our Children Movement Eastern Visayas Chapter, Istilo Poetry, KBOX, in active participation of Tacloban City Police Office, Situational Awareness and Knowledge Management Cluster, Bureau of Fire Protection and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.