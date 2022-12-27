Eastern Visayas
Youth condemns another year of CPP thru Peace Concert
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 27, 2022
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City - The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division, Philippine
Army supports the first-ever music festival for peace at Peoples
Center, Tacloban City last December 26, 2022.
The said activity is in
line with the strong condemnation of the youth for another year of
deceptive recruitment done by the Communist Party of the Philippines
- New People’s Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).
The Music Festival aims to
showcase the talents of various youth organizations all over the
Region that are dedicated to all youth and members of Peoples
Organization who have been victims of the CPP- NPA-NDF recruitment.
The activity also aims to
capacitate the youth to be active partners in pursuit of genuine and
lasting peace.
The participating
performers included are TacMusico, Hands Off Our Children Movement
Eastern Visayas Chapter, Istilo Poetry, KBOX, in active
participation of Tacloban City Police Office, Situational Awareness
and Knowledge Management Cluster, Bureau of Fire Protection and
Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.
"We support different
sectors for a collaborative effort in nation-building particularly
to the youth to harness their potential as catalysts for Peace,
Growth, and agents of development," said by MGen Camilo Ligayo the
Commanding General of the 8th Infantry Division.