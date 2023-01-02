2nd tranche wage increase in Region 8 to take effect on January 2, 2023

Press Release

December 28, 2022

TACLOBAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 8 through the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) reminds private employers in Eastern Visayas of the effectivity of the second tranche wage increase under Wage Order No. RBVIII-22.

Starting January 2, 2023, workers in the non-agriculture sector and retail/service establishments employing 11 workers and above will be receiving a daily minimum wage of P375.00.

Meanwhile, employers in the cottage and handicraft industry, agriculture sector and retail/service establishments employing 10 workers and below must pay their workers not lower than P345.00 per day.

DOLE-8 Regional Director and Chairman of the RTWPB VIII, Henry John S. Jalbuena, calls on all employers in the region to adhere to the wage order.

“We at DOLE will be doing our part in ensuring that our workers are receiving what's due them”, said Jalbuena.