2nd tranche wage
increase in Region 8 to take effect on January 2, 2023
Press Release
December 28, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
Department of Labor and Employment Regional Office 8 through the
Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) reminds
private employers in Eastern Visayas of the effectivity of the
second tranche wage increase under Wage Order No. RBVIII-22.
Starting January 2, 2023,
workers in the non-agriculture sector and retail/service
establishments employing 11 workers and above will be receiving a
daily minimum wage of P375.00.
Meanwhile, employers in
the cottage and handicraft industry, agriculture sector and
retail/service establishments employing 10 workers and below must
pay their workers not lower than P345.00 per day.
DOLE-8 Regional Director
and Chairman of the RTWPB VIII, Henry John S. Jalbuena, calls on all
employers in the region to adhere to the wage order.
“We at DOLE will be doing
our part in ensuring that our workers are receiving what's due
them”, said Jalbuena.
It can be recalled that
Wage Order No. RBVIII-22 took effect last June 27, 2022, providing
for a P50.00 increase to be implemented in two tranches.