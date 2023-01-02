NMP reaches 179%
accomplishment in seafarers trained
By
National Maritime
Polytechnic
December 29, 2022
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only government maritime
training and research center of the country achieved its annual
target in training seven thousand (7,000) trainees as stated under
its commitment on the Office Performance Commitment Review (OPCR) as
part of the agency’s major deliverables for the calendar year 2022.
As of 15 December 2022, the total number of trainees trained is
12,501 composed of trainees aspiring and active seafarers, maritime
instructors and assessors and/ or other allied personnel in the
maritime industry. This means an accomplishment of 179 % of the
7,000 target trainees to be trained for the year.
This is a notable performance considering the pandemic-related
restrictions implemented by NMP wherein its class intake was reduced
to 50%-70% from the previous maximum capacity until July 2022 to
effectively observe physical distancing. Likewise, NMP started
accepting enrollees from other regions only in May 2022.
As part of the NMP’s commitment to prompt service, 100% of trainees
received their certificates within seventy-two (72) hours from the
successful completion of all course’s requirements. Likewise, the
Agency achieved an average satisfaction rating of 94.66% on 8
service quality dimensions as of November 2022. These figures
reflect the NMP’s untiring endeavors to ensure the delivery of
quality services to its clients.
Moreover, two (2) additional Standards of Training, Certification,
and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) courses, namely: Safety
Training for Personnel Providing Direct Services to Passengers in
Passenger Spaces and Passenger Ship Crisis Management and Human
Behavior Training were accredited by the Maritime Industry Authority
(MARINA) and will soon be offered in 2023. This would mean
additional enrollees to be trained and certificated by end of next
year.
Meanwhile, NMP continues to upgrade its facilities and provide
maritime trainings required pursuant to the Standards of Training,
Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) Convention as
amended in 2010 including value-adding courses towards improving the
qualifications of Filipino seafarers for their employment
acceptability and enhanced competitiveness. It also regularly
conducts maritime studies to come up with policies for the
improvement of the manpower sector of the industry.
Those interested to take NMP training programs may visit the Online
Registration System via reserve.nmp.gov.ph or the agency’s Facebook
page (www.facebook.com/nmptrainingcenter) where all updates and
relevant information on NMP programs are available. Likewise, for
information on NMP research undertakings please visit the NMP
website and access the e-Research Information System Portal (www.research.nmp.gov.ph)
which is designed to disseminate NMP completed researches, present
the Research Agenda, and engage the industry stakeholders to
collaborate in the research activities.