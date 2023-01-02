The importance of
a healthy family life
By Fr.
ROY CIMAGALA,
December 30, 2022
WITH the Feast of the Holy
Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph, we are reminded of our duty to
make our family life as healthy as possible. And by healthy, we mean
that we animate our family life with the love that reigned in the
Holy Family.
Lest we think that
animating our family life with love is something purely theoretical
if not impracticable, we have to realize that there are specific and
concrete things we can do to make our family life vibrant and
healthy.
Obviously, a healthy
family life means that time is spent with the family. There have to
be customs and practices where the family can be together. It would
be good if, for example, all the members can take some meals
together, like dinner, after which a little family get-together can
take place.
This is important because
that’s the way all the members can truly know each other and monitor
developments as they come. Life offers endless situations,
conditions, challenges, trials, etc. Everyone in the family, but
especially the parents, should help one another go through these
varying circumstances properly.
With time together, they
can see each other’s strengths and weaknesses, peculiarities and
idiosyncrasies, and would be in better position to help in some way
for the proper growth of each one.
One of the things we can
do is first of all to teach everyone as early as possible to be
always thoughtful, mindful and caring of one another in the family.
This will require some training that ideally should start when the
children are still small. Of course, the parents take the primary
role in this regard.
Let’s remember that the
child is the father of the man. How the child is, how he is trained,
will show the kind of man he will be when he grows up. Thus, virtues
should be imparted and learned as early as possible.
Children, for example,
should be taught how to serve the others, how to deal with the
unavoidable differences and conflicts among themselves. They have to
learn how to educate their emotions and effectively blend the
different faculties and powers they have, so they can attain some
degree of inner harmony and move toward human maturity.
Most important, of course,
is to train them to develop a working life of piety. As early as
possible, children should learn how to pray and how to maintain an
intimate relationship with God that is also translated into their
proper relationship with others. Obviously, some practices of piety
have to be inculcated in them in a way that is most attractive and
that befits their conditions.
There has to be a way of
regularly assessing how each one is growing. It should be a way that
is clear about what criteria, standards and norms to use. With the
many confusing things that are at play in the world today, it might
be prudent to seek professional and expert advice in this regard.
What is clear also is that
to make family life healthy, we have to use both human and
supernatural means. Everyone has to be taught to use both reason and
faith, feelings and intelligence, study and work on the one hand,
and prayer, sacrifice, recourse to the sacraments, ascetical
struggle on the other.
The natural and the
supernatural, the material and the spiritual, the temporal and the
eternal have to blended properly!