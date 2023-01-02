Former NPA Mass
Supporters reveals arms cache in Leyte; high powered firearms seized
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 5, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The troops from 14th Infantry Battalion (14IB) of 8th
Infantry Division discover and seized an arms cache of four
high-powered firearms at the hinterlands of Barangay Maligaya,
Mahaplag, Leyte, January 05, 2023.
This is after the
revelation of former supporters of the Underground Mass Organization
(UGMO) in the said area.
The said arms cache
consists of one AK47 assault rifle, an M16 rifle, an M1 Garand
rifle, a 40mm M79 Grenade Launcher, and assorted magazines that
belongs to Platoon 1 of Sub-Regional Command-LEVOX, Eastern Visayas
Regional Party Committee (P1, SRC-LEVOX, EVRPC).
It was learned that the
firearms were buried by the group due to their inability to recruit
and recover former mass bases to fill in their ranks.
The series of engagements
with the populace and the continued delivery of basic services and
socio-economic development in the area have enlightened the populace
of the deceptive scheme of the Communist Terrorist Groups (CTGs).
The 14IB has immersed its
Community Support Program team in Barangay Maligaya of Mahaplag
Leyte and intensified government service through the implementation
of the Retooled Community Support Program. And this became an avenue
for the barangay to be a recipient of the Support to Barangay
Development Project last 2022.
The Commanding Officer of
the 14th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Ernesto Dela Rosa
expressed that indeed the propaganda of the terrorists on convincing
the local populace to support them is now futile because of the
efforts of the government.
“This achievement displays
the support of the civilian populace to the Philippine Army as they
no longer want the Communist NPA Terrorists (CNTs) to regain their
influence and control in the communities, much more of stockpiling
food supplies and armaments,” Dela Rosa said.
Dela Rosa said that the
information and security awareness conducted among the civilians
have been one of the great tools to combat the terrorist’s
propaganda.
“Our Operation Plan “PAHIBALO”,
an information and security awareness program, equipped the
civilians with the right information to make them strong enough to
stand against the CTG exploitations and deceptions,” Dela Rosa
added.
Meanwhile, the Commander
of 802nd Infantry Brigade Colonel Noel Vestuir renewed his call on
the remaining NPA to surrender.
“I reiterate my call to
the remaining NPAs who are still hiding in the mountains in our area
of responsibility to surface and join their families in the
mainstream of our society. You are no longer welcomed by the people
in the communities since they are already with us in our efforts to
end this 54 years of local communist armed conflict. They are now
giving us the information on your whereabouts, the locations of your
pre-positioned foods in the area, and even your arms caches,”
Vestuir said.
The Commanding General of
the 8th Infantry Division Major General Camilo Ligayo lauded the
members of the Retooled Community Support Program of the
Municipality of Mahaplag for the effective implementation of
Whole-of-the-Nation Approach.
"The institutionalization
of the whole-of-nation approach is an effective tool to eradicate
the issues that the CTGs used to deceive our fellow countrymen. With
the convergence of Local Government units, national agencies, and
government forces, the services and programs for the people are
continuously being delivered and this addresses the issues being
exploited by the CTGs that pollute the minds of our countrymen,"
Ligayo said.
Ligayo also assures that
the 8ID will support the effort and ensure the implementation of the
Barangay Development Projects towards peace and development.