Soldier
sacrifices life during rescue ops in Northern Samar
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 12, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division is saddened to
report the death of a soldier during Humanitarian Assistance and
Disaster Response (HADR) operations at Vicinity KM 6, Barangay Happy
Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar last January 11, 2023.
Corporal Jerry Palacio of
the 43rd Infantry Battalion (43IB) assigned at Happy Valley Patrol
Base situated in Sitio KM7, Brgy. Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern
Samar was on his way to Barangay Poblacion but was swept away by
overflowing water current while crossing the concrete bridge in
Sitio KM6. Corporal Palacio was dragged downstream and went missing
since January 09, 2023.
A joint search, rescue,
and retrieval operation were immediately conducted together with
43IB, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Coast Guard.
On January 11, 2023, at
8:30 in the morning the Search Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) operations
team together with civilian volunteers located the cadaver of
Corporal Palacio at Mauo River, Sitio Marasbaras, Happy Valley, San
Isidro, Northern Samar, 3-kilometers away from the incident area.
He was en route to the
Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in
San Isidro to coordinate with the other agencies for the conduct of
HADR and to monitor the effects of the continuous rainfall when the
unfortunate incident happened.
In his statement, Major
General Camilo Z Ligayo, Commander, 8ID said, “Our thoughts and
prayers are with Corporal Palacio’s family and loved ones during
this difficult time, he died trying to save the people of Northern
Samar. The Philippine Army will provide appropriate support and
assistance to the bereaved family.”
"Despite the unfortunate
incident, the Army will continue to deliver its mandate of
performing HADR operations in affected areas to save lives", Maj Gen
Ligayo added.
The cadaver was brought to
the Municipal Health Office of San Isidro, Northern Samar for
postmortem examination prior to its transport and turnover to his
family in Brgy Chitongco, Mondragon, Northern Samar.