Soldier sacrifices life during rescue ops in Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
January 12, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry "Stormtroopers" Division is saddened to report the death of a soldier during Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) operations at Vicinity KM 6, Barangay Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar last January 11, 2023.

Corporal Jerry Palacio of the 43rd Infantry Battalion (43IB) assigned at Happy Valley Patrol Base situated in Sitio KM7, Brgy. Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar was on his way to Barangay Poblacion but was swept away by overflowing water current while crossing the concrete bridge in Sitio KM6. Corporal Palacio was dragged downstream and went missing since January 09, 2023.

A joint search, rescue, and retrieval operation were immediately conducted together with 43IB, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Coast Guard.

On January 11, 2023, at 8:30 in the morning the Search Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) operations team together with civilian volunteers located the cadaver of Corporal Palacio at Mauo River, Sitio Marasbaras, Happy Valley, San Isidro, Northern Samar, 3-kilometers away from the incident area.

He was en route to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) in San Isidro to coordinate with the other agencies for the conduct of HADR and to monitor the effects of the continuous rainfall when the unfortunate incident happened.

In his statement, Major General Camilo Z Ligayo, Commander, 8ID said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Corporal Palacio’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, he died trying to save the people of Northern Samar. The Philippine Army will provide appropriate support and assistance to the bereaved family.”

"Despite the unfortunate incident, the Army will continue to deliver its mandate of performing HADR operations in affected areas to save lives", Maj Gen Ligayo added.

The cadaver was brought to the Municipal Health Office of San Isidro, Northern Samar for postmortem examination prior to its transport and turnover to his family in Brgy Chitongco, Mondragon, Northern Samar.

 

 