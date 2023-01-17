NPA leaders and
members surrenders, 13 high powered firearms seize in EV
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 17, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Thirteen New People’s Army (NPA) surrendered along with
their issued firearms to the 801st Infantry “Bantay at Gabay”
Brigade (801st IBde) of the 8th Infantry “Stormtroopers” Division
(8ID), Philippine Army at Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar last
January 12, 2023.
The surrenderers were
members of Bugsok Platoon, Sub Regional Committee (SRC) Sesame,
Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) under the
leadership of Martin Colima alias Antos operating in the
tri-boundaries of Pinabacdao, Calbiga, and Basey all of Samar.
Their surrender was made
possible through the intervention of the Local Peace Engagement (LPE)
Cluster of the Provincial Task Force End Local Communist and Armed
Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) of Samar. The continued talks with their
families and relatives prompted them to return to the folds of the
law. According to the surrenderers, the hardships, longingness for
their families, and lack of support for the exploited masses are
some of the primary reasons that prompted them to leave the armed
struggle.
Together with his group,
Dino Bachicha alias Linoy the former NPA Terrorist Leader of the
Sentro De Grabidad, Bugsok Platoon, SRC Sesame, EVRPC handed over
ten M16 rifles, two Cal. 45 and one Glock 17 pistol as a symbol of
goodwill and willingness to be integrated back to the society. They
also revealed the locations of prohibited anti-personnel mines,
medical paraphernalia, and numerous ammunitions.
Meanwhile, Colonel Lenart
Lelina, Brigade Commander of the Army's 801st Bde said, “The
disintegration of the leaders and members of the EVRPC is a
manifestation that our efforts together with our stakeholders and
peacebuilders have made them realize that we are sincere to help
them.”
“I would like to extend my
deepest gratitude to the members of the PTF-ELCAC for the unending
help and effort in quest of attaining lasting peace in Samar.” Col
Lelina added.
Likewise, Major General
Camilo Z Ligayo the Commander of the 8ID said “The communist
terrorist groups are dwindling in numbers and are under pressure
with the loss of their forces and mass bases which urged them to
surrender to the government authority. Their surrender only proves
that they are fed up with the wrong ideologies of the NPA. Also,
this indicates that their trust and support are now shifted from the
CTG to the government. With this, rest assured that the Army will
assist them to avail the benefits under Enhanced Comprehensive and
Local Integration Program (ECLIP).”
“I hope that the continued
commitment of the Army and different stakeholders in implementing
the ECLIP will motivate the remaining members of the NPA to lay down
their arms and return to the folds of the law,” Maj Gen Ligayo
added.
Said surrenderees will
process their ECLIP benefits and privileges after their Medical and
Physical examination at Camp Lukban Station Hospital.