Love unites,
hatred divides
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA, roycimagala@gmail.com
January 23, 2023
THAT’S true! Love and all
its different manifestations always work for unity among ourselves,
irrespective of our unavoidable differences and conflicts. In fact,
these latter conditions can occasion a greater and purer brand of
love.
At the same time, hatred
and all its cohorts do nothing other than divide us. They inflict
wounds in us – mental, emotional, moral, etc. – with hardly any care
to bind those wounds. In fact, they tend to make those wounds fester
even more.
We are reminded of this
fact of life when in the gospel, some scribes, filled with envy,
suspicion and anger against Christ, made that clearly
self-contradicting accusation that “He is possessed by Beelzebul,”
and “By the prince of demons he drives out demons.” (Mk 3,22)
Of course, Christ was
quick to note the fallacy and clarified the issue by saying, “How
can Satan drive out Satan? If a kingdom is divided against itself,
that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself,
that house will not be able to stand. And if Satan has risen up
against himself and is divided, he cannot stand; that is the end of
him.” (Mk 3,23-26)
Clearly, when one does not
believe in God, the very essence of love, and is driven instead by
hatred, his reasoning can go off the rails. Even the simplest of
logic is thrown out. We need to do everything to always strengthen
our belief in God, the very cause, origin and pattern of unity amid
the vast and increasing diversity and variety of elements we can
have in this world.
Nowadays, we are seeing
the intriguing phenomenon of asserting what is right and moral as
wrong and immoral, and vice-versa. What is clearly an expression of
true freedom is now called slavery, and vice-versa. What should
clearly be considered as taboo is now regarded as a human right. The
forms of self-contradictions go on and on.
To correct this situation
or, at least, to deal properly with it, we need to take care and
strengthen our belief and our charity. We cannot take this duty for
granted, especially now when the world is sinking in confusion and
error as it distances itself farther from God.
And since we cannot avoid
having differences and conflicts among ourselves, our attitude
should be that instead of being afraid, irritated and stressed out
by them, let’s be welcoming to them and take advantage of them. A
lot of good can actually be derived from them, even if we are not
exempted from being pained and mortified by them.
Our differences and
conflicts, which by the way are unavoidable in our life, can
actually occasion genuine love and many other virtues to develop and
grow. They can purify us, smoothing out the rough edges of our
personality, and fine-tuning our views, opinions and preferences.
They can give rise to the
development of patience and compassion, and the pursuit for the
truth and justice is guaranteed to be more authentic even if it is
also arduous.
They can actually expand
our world of knowledge and understanding, and trigger the dynamics
of a more meaningful unity among ourselves, not in spite of but
rather because of our differences and conflicts. The unity we are
speaking of here is not uniformity, but one that is richly nuanced
and capable of accommodating everyone.
Love develops in us a
universal heart. Hatred makes us an isolated heart.