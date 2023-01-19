Victims of NPA exploitation in EV withdraw support from CPP, swear oath of allegiance to the government

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 19, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Ninety-three individuals from four mass organizations under the Alang-alang Seksyon Komite (ASK), Regional White Area Committee (RWAC), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) withdraw their support to the communist terrorist group and take their oath of allegiance to the government in the Municipality of Alang-alang, Leyte last January 19, 2023.

The exploited individuals bonded together to form the Alang-alang Integrated Peace and Development Workers Association and abandoned their former CTG-led organization.

Alang-alang Small Farmers Association (ASFA), Salvacion Coconut Farmers Association (SALCOFA), Alyansa han Gugti na Asosasyon han Parag uma han Tabanguhay (AGAPITA), and Bigaa Samahan han Gugti nga Parag uma han Asosasyon ngan Katirig-uban ha Alang-alang (BISAKA) have been organized to aid the resource generation of the CTGs to sustain their atrocities in Eastern Visayas.

Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo Commander of 8th Infantry Division together with Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, and the local government units of Alang-alang, Leyte, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Regional Office 8, the Philippine National Police (PNP), and other government agencies attended the indignation rally wherein the victims condemned the exploitations and deceptions of the CTG-led the group.

Likewise, Gov. Carlos Jericho Petilla of Leyte led the local government officials and Alang-alang Municipal Mayor Lovell Ann M. Yu in receiving the returning former CTG mass members and supporters.

Other national government agencies also including the DILG, DOLE, DENR, DSWD, OCD, TESDA, DA, DTI, CDA, DAR and PSA graced the occasion to manifest their support and willingness to help improve the lives of the former CTG supporters.

The Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF8-ELCAC) is hands-on in leading the pursuit of the whole-of-government approach and whole-of-nation participation anchored in good governance in ending local communist armed conflict.

Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir, 802nd Brigade Commander, said that the success in compelling the members of the CTG-affiliated Mass Organizations (CAMOs) was achieved through the concerted efforts of the Leyte Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PFT ELCAC), Alangalang Municipal TF ELCAC, member agencies of the 12 clusters and the members of Integrated Peace and Development Workers Association (IPDWA).