Victims of NPA
exploitation in EV withdraw support from CPP, swear oath of
allegiance to the government
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
January 19, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Ninety-three individuals from four mass organizations
under the Alang-alang Seksyon Komite (ASK), Regional White Area
Committee (RWAC), Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC)
withdraw their support to the communist terrorist group and take
their oath of allegiance to the government in the Municipality of
Alang-alang, Leyte last January 19, 2023.
The exploited individuals
bonded together to form the Alang-alang Integrated Peace and
Development Workers Association and abandoned their former CTG-led
organization.
Alang-alang Small Farmers
Association (ASFA), Salvacion Coconut Farmers Association (SALCOFA),
Alyansa han Gugti na Asosasyon han Parag uma han Tabanguhay (AGAPITA),
and Bigaa Samahan han Gugti nga Parag uma han Asosasyon ngan
Katirig-uban ha Alang-alang (BISAKA) have been organized to aid the
resource generation of the CTGs to sustain their atrocities in
Eastern Visayas.
Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo
Commander of 8th Infantry Division together with Brig. Gen. Noel A.
Vestuir, Commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, and the local
government units of Alang-alang, Leyte, National Intelligence
Coordinating Agency (NICA) Regional Office 8, the Philippine
National Police (PNP), and other government agencies attended the
indignation rally wherein the victims condemned the exploitations
and deceptions of the CTG-led the group.
Likewise, Gov. Carlos
Jericho Petilla of Leyte led the local government officials and
Alang-alang Municipal Mayor Lovell Ann M. Yu in receiving the
returning former CTG mass members and supporters.
Other national government
agencies also including the DILG, DOLE, DENR, DSWD, OCD, TESDA, DA,
DTI, CDA, DAR and PSA graced the occasion to manifest their support
and willingness to help improve the lives of the former CTG
supporters.
The Technical Working
Group (TWG) of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed
Conflict (RTF8-ELCAC) is hands-on in leading the pursuit of the
whole-of-government approach and whole-of-nation participation
anchored in good governance in ending local communist armed
conflict.
Brig. Gen. Noel A. Vestuir,
802nd Brigade Commander, said that the success in compelling the
members of the CTG-affiliated Mass Organizations (CAMOs) was
achieved through the concerted efforts of the Leyte Provincial Task
Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PFT ELCAC), Alangalang
Municipal TF ELCAC, member agencies of the 12 clusters and the
members of Integrated Peace and Development Workers Association (IPDWA).
Maj. Gen. Camilo Z Ligayo
said "They are about to collapse; it is just a matter of time. Their
leaders have been captured, most of them surrendered, and others
have lie-low, the Chairman of the CPP-NPA, Jose Maria Sison, is
already dead. And of course, with the implementation of EO70 or the
whole-of-nation approach we are able to deliver the basic services
from the government.”