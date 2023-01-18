IBP supports
former DICT exec
Press Release
January 18, 2023
PASIG CITY – The
Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) recently lauded the
performance and accomplishments of former Department of Information
and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Jose Vicente
Salazar in public service, saying he lived up to the ideals of the
organization in his various stints.
In a resolution, the IBP
cited Salazar’s commitment to the organization’s “pursuit of the
highest ideals of integrity and excellence in the service of the
Nation”. “He (Salazar) likewise espoused these ideals as he took on
several major appointive positions in government,” the IBP said.
The IBP issued the
resolution following Salazar’s irrevocable resignation from his post
as DITC Secretary in December last year to attend to urgent family
concerns. Salazar served as National President of the IBP for the
Term 2005-2007.
In the resolution, the IBP
also noted Salazar’s achievement at the helm of the organization.
“In the performance of
these and other roles in the IBP, Atty. Salazar has contributed
significantly to the advancement of the goals and ideals of the IBP,
particularly in promoting unity and camaraderie within its ranks; in
advancing professionalism and professional development among the
legal practitioners of the country; and in expanding the IBP’s
presence and role in the affairs of the government and society,” the
IBP said.
Salazar was key in the
formation of LENTE, a multi-sector movement spearheaded by the IBP
for the education of voters and for the conduct of clean and honest
elections.
“In the several decades of
his commitment to and involvement with the IBP, both at the national
and regional levels, Atty. Salazar has shown and proven that
transparency and integrity are the key hallmarks of his person and
character for which reason many members have looked up to him as a
role model,” the IBP added.
Meanwhile, lawyer and
constitutional law professor John Molo also cited Salazar’s
achievements and crusade for reforms. Molo, who is the current Chair
of the editorial board of the IBP Law Journal, said Salazar is
“warm, amiable and keenly aware of the plight of others”.
In a statement published
in the social media page of the Philippine Bar Association, Molo
said Salazar “does what he can to fix systemic defects”.
“This is, to some, a
failing for one who is in public service,” Molo explained, adding
that “I am yet to encounter someone who has personally dealt with
him call him a bad man”.
Salazar also spearheaded
the country’s fight against modern-day slavery as he served as head
of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and Justice
Undersecretary from 2007 to 2015.