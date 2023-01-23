8ID renders military honors to 3 newly promoted brigade commanders

By DPAO, 8ID PA

January 23, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Three newly promoted Brigade Commanders of this Command were accorded military honors upon their arrival at Headquarters 8th Infantry Division earlier today, January 23, 2023.

Arrival Honors was accorded to Brigadier General Lenart R. Lelina, 801st Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, 802nd Brigade Commander, and Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, 803rd Brigade Commander and subsequently rendered courtesy call to Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID.

The three Brigade Commanders are members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991.

They were part of the 13 Generals donned with the new rank by the Commanding General Philippine Army, Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. on January 20, 2023, at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila.

As Brigade Commanders, they are instrumental in transforming the insurgency landscape of Eastern Visayas for the better as it has always been regarded as a communist “hotbed” and has been denied socio-economic growth despite its huge potential due to insurgency.

Through their leadership, front guerilla units of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) have gradually been degraded as a terrorist organization with the neutralization of some of their key leaders, lost grounds due to the surrender of their regular fighters and the withdrawal of support from their so-called “mass base” thereby paving the way for the development of conflict-affected communities in the region.

“I want to congratulate you on your well-deserved promotions. Keep up the good work,” stated Maj. Gen. Ligayo.