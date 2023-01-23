News page
The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
Liribakan chat roomdiscussion forummessage boardfeedback pagetv channelnetwork pagehome page
 

Follow samarnews on Facebook
 
 
more news...

DAR gives P1.5M for the establishment of greenhouse in Palo

Love unites, hatred divides

Victims of NPA exploitation in EV withdraw support from CPP

IBP supports former DICT exec

NPA leaders and members surrenders, 13 high powered firearms seize in EV

Bean There, Done That: Exporting to the European Union

What the Sto. Niño tells us

Soldier sacrifices life during rescue ops in Northern Samar

 

 

 

8ID renders military honors to 3 newly promoted brigade commanders

8ID 3 new generals

By DPAO, 8ID PA
January 23, 2023

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Three newly promoted Brigade Commanders of this Command were accorded military honors upon their arrival at Headquarters 8th Infantry Division earlier today, January 23, 2023.

Arrival Honors was accorded to Brigadier General Lenart R. Lelina, 801st Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Noel A. Vestuir, 802nd Brigade Commander, and Brigadier General Perfecto P. Peñaredondo, 803rd Brigade Commander and subsequently rendered courtesy call to Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander, 8ID.

The three Brigade Commanders are members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sambisig” Class of 1991.

They were part of the 13 Generals donned with the new rank by the Commanding General Philippine Army, Lieutenant General Romeo S. Brawner Jr. on January 20, 2023, at the Headquarters Philippine Army, Fort Bonifacio, Metro Manila.

As Brigade Commanders, they are instrumental in transforming the insurgency landscape of Eastern Visayas for the better as it has always been regarded as a communist “hotbed” and has been denied socio-economic growth despite its huge potential due to insurgency.

Through their leadership, front guerilla units of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC) have gradually been degraded as a terrorist organization with the neutralization of some of their key leaders, lost grounds due to the surrender of their regular fighters and the withdrawal of support from their so-called “mass base” thereby paving the way for the development of conflict-affected communities in the region.

“I want to congratulate you on your well-deserved promotions. Keep up the good work,” stated Maj. Gen. Ligayo.

“A promotion entails new responsibilities on your shoulders and comes with additional responsibilities that call for greater sacrifice and dedication to duties,” Maj. Gen. Ligayo concluded.

8ID new generals

 

 

 