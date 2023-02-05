Karapatan scores
violent police dispersal of anti-mining barricade, lauds people’s
protest
By
KARAPATAN
February 5, 2023
QUEZON CITY – Human
rights alliance Karapatan condemned the violent dispersal by the
Philippine National Police (PNP) last February 3, 2023 of a
barricade set up by residents of Sibuyan Island in Romblon against
the operations of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation (APMC).
Residents led by
Sibuyanons Against Mining have been manning their barricade since
January 26 to stop APMC’s mining trucks containing nickel ore from
entering a private port in Barangay España, San Fernando town in
Sibuyan island. Violence erupted when the trucks escorted by the
police rammed through the barricade, injuring two of the protesters.
“Sibuyanons have been
resisting the entry and operations of mining companies in their
resource-rich island for close to two decades,” said Karapatan
secretary general Cristina Palabay. “Residents fear that the
destruction caused by mining will wreak havoc on their island which
is one of the most biologically diverse places in the world,” she
said, “and undermine their livelihoods which depend on the
preservation of the island’s biodiversity.”
“Mining companies have
long wanted to exploit the island’s rich nickel, chromite, cobalt
and iron deposits, but the residents in solidarity with local
government units, church groups and environmental activists have
staunchly resisted the mining companies, to the extent that one of
their local leaders, Armin Marin, was shot dead by a mining firm
security officer during a protest rally in San Fernando town in
October 2007.” Marin’s killer, said Palabay, got off with a slap on
the wrist when he was sentenced to a mere three years in prison for
negligence and imprudence but was cleared of murder charges.
“On July 28 of last year,”
said Palabay, “the towns of San Fernando, Cajidiocan and Magdiwang
in Sibuyan petitioned newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
and Congress to declare Sibuyan mining-free. They likewise called on
newly appointed DENR Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to
‘immediately review, halt, revoke, and reject all mining agreements,
operations, and applications within the territorial jurisdiction.’”
“However, the Marcos II
regime responded by issuing a mineral ore export permit to APMC on
December 29, 2022, allowing the company to bulk test 50,000 metric
tons of ore,” said Palabay. “This, despite a string of violations
committed by APMC.”
“Such brazen disregard for
the will of the Subayanons comes as no surprise,” said Palabay,
“since APMC’s mining permit seems Marcos’ political payback to the
Gatchalians, who own the company,” she said. During the election,
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian
fully supported Marcos’ candidacy. Earlier this week, Marcos named
Rex Gatchalian as the new DSWD secretary.
“Nonetheless,” said
Palabay, “the incident has raised public awareness about the evils
of big corporate mining in the island and compelled the APMC to back
off temporarily from its operations in Sibuyan, pending the
resolution of the issues raised by the residents.”
“We hail the vigilance and
courage of the Subayanons in protecting their rights, and hope that
their laudable struggle will inspire residents in other areas being
ravaged by destructive mining to rise up against plunderous mining
interests,” concluded Palabay.