NMP sets course
for 2023; Aligns commitments with DMW
Press Release
February 14, 2023
TACLOBAN CITY – The
National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the only maritime training and
research center in the country, has aligned its course for 2023 with
the programs and organizational outcome of the Department of Migrant
Workers (DMW) during its recently concluded Hybrid Agency Planning
Exercise on 07 February 2023.
As NMP embarks on a new
chapter, as it fully transitions to the DMW, its sectoral and
organizational outcomes for FY 2023 are set to change in line with
the shift in its client focus. Its Sectoral Outcome, as drawn from
the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 will focus on the
Improvement of Quality of Life of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs)
and their Families. By closely aligning its goals with DMW, NMP will
be strategically positioned to make a significant impact in the
achievement of the department's Organizational Outcome, that is:
Empowerment and Protection of Overseas Filipino Workers Ensured.
As a subsumed agency of
the DMW, NMP is specifically responsible for the implementation and
successful realization of the Maritime Research and Skills
Competency Program, one (1) of the four (4) programs of the
department.
Under the said program,
NMP has three (3) Outcome Indicators that need to be attained this
year: (1) 82% employment for seafarer-trainees a year after
completion of their training; (2) 100% of seafarer-trainees having
jobs related to the skills they acquired through training at NMP;
and (3) 100% of research papers used as input for policy formulation
and program development.
Additionally, NMP also has
three (3) key Output Indicators as stated in the 2023 General
Appropriations Act: (1) 10,000 trainees/participants who
successfully completed the course; (2) 100% trainees issued with
certification within 72 hours of successful completion of all course
requirements; and (3) 2 completed research projects.
2023 is indeed a
challenging year for NMP. While some targets represent a significant
increase compared to the previous years, others bring NMP back to
its pre-pandemic commitments. The achievement of these targets will
undoubtedly require dedicated efforts, innovative approaches, and a
steadfast commitment to excellence from all NMP personnel.
Accordingly, NMP’s four
(4) organizational units have outlined specific action plans and
strategies that are aligned with the overall commitments of the
Agency. The four (4) units will be working closely together and with
stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of these plans
and the achievement of the desired outcomes. Regular monitoring and
evaluation of their performance will also be conducted to ensure
that the Agency stays on track and remains accountable to its
commitments.
As NMP sets its sights on
its targets for the year, NMP OIC Executive Director, Mayla N.
Macadawan emphasized the importance of keeping in mind that the
Agency is currently in a period of transition.
“DMW is still in the
process of becoming fully operational and this may pose challenges
in meeting our targets for the year. To overcome these potential
hurdles, it is vital to have a clear and defined roadmap. To guide
our efforts and ensure success, we should align our plans with the
comprehensive Strategic Plan 2023-2028, which outlines a six-year
strategy for the NMP,” she disclosed. “While we receive instructions
to continue as usual, it is uncertain what directives will be given
from higher authorities in the future. There may be instructions
that may not be aligned with our current commitments, however, they
may have recognized the need to address them,” she added.
She also encouraged all
employees to adopt a positive mindset and embrace the changes that
come with the transition, by doing so, NMP ensures to continuously
provide quality services to its clients.
Further, she emphasized
the crucial importance of each employee's contribution in realizing
NMP's mandates and objectives. She noted that each individual's
performance has a far-reaching impact on the success of the
organization and stressed the need for a collaborative effort
towards reaching common goals, so as to take NMP to even greater
heights.
“Let us all work together
to rekindle the excitement and passion that brought us to government
service. Let us rediscover the joy of serving and find fulfillment
in our work. By doing so, we can not only achieve greater
productivity as government servants, but also find satisfaction and
meaning in our careers,” she mentioned.