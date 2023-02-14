8ID reorganizes
its Defense Press Corps, cites media role in information
dissemination
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 14, 2023
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, Commander of the
Philippine Army's 8th Infantry Division (8ID) recognized the
contribution of the media practitioners in Eastern Visayas during
the reorganization of 8ID press corps on Sunday, February 12, 2023.
In his speech, Maj. Gen.
Ligayo cited the journalists’ hard work as partners in disseminating
accurate and timely information.
“I would like to thank the
8ID press corps for being a reliable partner in our fight of telling
the truth to the people of Eastern Visayas. If we work together, we
can continue to make difference and indeed we can accomplish our
common goal, to serve the people," Maj. Gen. Ligayo said.
The new 8ID press corps
officers took their oath of office before Maj. Gen. Ligayo.
Elected as the new
President is Miriam T. Desacada of Philippine Star, Vice-President
Gina Dean of Kauswagan Radio, Secretary Elmer Recuerdo of Daily
Tribune, Treasurer Josie Serseña of Eastern Visayas Mail, Auditor
Imelda Baronda of Agence France Press, Sgt at Arms Dan Kerk Riqiez
of FMR Tacloban, Leyte Representative Jasmin Bonifacio of Rappler,
Southern Leyte Representative Jade Nombrado, Samar Representative
Rene Castino of DYMS Catbalogan, Eastern Samar Representative
Luisidro Moscosa of GMA 7 Stringer, and Northern Samar
Representative Danny Balading.
In her statement, Desacada
urged fellow media practitioners to unite and set aside differences.
“We are journalists! And
inside the Press Corps, we must have unity, which means we must work
together for the common good. There is no other way to merit us to
be called journalism professionals, except to show to the 8th ID and
the public that we are men and women of integrity and credibility in
the profession”, said Desacada.
Before the election, the
journalists from different media outlets in Eastern Visayas gathered
for a two-day activity for team building to strengthen the corps'
unity and camaraderie. The reorganization of the press corps aims to
facilitate the dissemination of the programs and projects of the 8ID
in Region 8.
Among the activities
conducted were marksmanship, command briefing, and team building.